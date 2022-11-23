Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

For the first time ever at Comic Con India, a cosplaying couple dressed as Naruto Uzumaki (7th Hokage) and Kushina Uzumaki, took the stage to profess their love in true pop-culture fashion. (WATCH)

Pop culture enthusiasts in and around Bengaluru experienced the best weekend of the year as Comic Con India returned to the city with the ninth edition of Maruti Suzuki Arena Bengaluru Comic Con powered by Meta and in association with Cruncyroll.

The attendees engaged in fun interactive zones and performances and channelized their inner comic, movies and TV characters by cosplaying and participating in the Cosplay Competition. Such was the fanfare, the epic competition witnessed a heart-warming moment that made everyone go ‘Aww’.

For the first time ever at Comic Con India, a cosplaying couple dressed as Naruto Uzumaki (7th Hokage) and Kushina Uzumaki, took the stage to profess their love in true pop-culture fashion. With the help of Comic Con India Volunteers, the cosplaying couple sure had a moment to remember by in their lifetime!

Maruti Suzuki Arena Bengaluru Comic Con powered by Meta took place on November 19 and 20 at the KTPO Trade Centre, Industrial Area, Whitefield, Bangalore. Delhi Comic Con will be held on 9th, 10th and 11th December 2022 and Mumbai will be on 11th and 12th February 2023