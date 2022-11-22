Bengaluru Comic Con 2022: Cosplayers and fans experienced the best weekend this year

The Bengaluru Comic Con, which took place on November 19 and 20, 2022, closed with the city joining together to celebrate pop culture at its finest.

It was jam-packed with comics, artists, cosplayers, singers, and many entertaining shows.



While others engaged and took part in competitions, activities, and other events, many used cosplay to express their inner fandom. The 2022 edition saw the ever-growing passion and adoration for anime characters, and some brought back the old favourites.



Siri, a well-known performer from our own Bengaluru, dominated the stage on both days of the event with her upbeat vocals before Bombay Lokal and Geek Fruit. The wizardry of illusionist Karan Singh left the crowd in amazement. Finally, everyone was in splits as our very own Sapan Verma and Raunaq Rajani took the stage.



Several comic book writers and publishers offered special sessions for the attendees in the arena throughout the convention. The interactive session with Jonathan Kunz, co-creator of War and Peas, Raymund Bermudez, the book launch for Holy Cow Entertainment, Sumit from Bakarmax who took fans on his journey, Tinkle Studios, and Amar Chitra Katha who quizzed the audiences were just a few of the many fascinating sessions that took place on the main stage.



For thousands of fans of popular culture, a variety of manga retail experiences featuring Naruto, Death Note, Jujutsu Kaisen, and other well-known series were on exhibit.

Aside from The Arena by Esports, the immersive zones included a Meta zone, a Warner Bros zone, and a Puss in Boots: The Last Wish zone that attracted many pop geeks. The Maruti Suzuki Arena included an interactive area where attendees could engage in a Virtual Reality driving simulation.



After seeing a sold-out performance, the founder of Comic Con India, Jatin Varma commented, "Our goal with Comic Con India was to bring the Indian pop culture community together and provide all aficionados a platform to display their enthusiasm. It is incredible that we have reached a decade and can still celebrate our devotion on this grand a scale. I have a lot of hope for our next cons in Delhi and Mumbai after Bengaluru Comic Con 2022, which had over 45K attendance over two days!



