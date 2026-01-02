A car crash near the Atal Tunnel in Kullu killed four young people after their speeding vehicle struck a stationary truck. Separately, a four-vehicle collision inside the tunnel resulted in no injuries.

The deadly collision occurred in the early hours of January 1, 2026, near Bhootnath Bridge in the Kullu police station area, as a car travelling at high speed lost balance and rammed into a stationary truck, killing all four occupants. The deceased have been identified as Satpal Singh (25), Kashish (20), Ritanjali (20) — all from Kullu — and Ankita (20) from Lahaul-Spiti district. Local authorities said three of the victims died instantly, while the fourth succumbed to serious injuries en route to the hospital.

Police said the group of friends was returning from Kasol after celebrating New Year’s Eve and a birthday when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which first hit a parapet before crashing into the parked truck. The impact completely mangled the car, prompting officers to register an FIR and begin a detailed investigation into speed and road conditions at the time.

Separately, on Thursday evening, at least four vehicles collided inside the nine-kilometre-long Atal Tunnel Rohtang near Manali, though no injuries were reported in that incident. Police said the crash was caused by one speeding vehicle hitting the one in front, triggering a chain-reaction collision with three other cars, damaging all four vehicles.

Authorities have appealed to motorists to drive cautiously in the tunnel - especially under winter conditions - and to travel in four-wheel drive vehicles when possible during snowfall.

The Atal Tunnel has seen a huge surge in traffic during the holiday season, with record numbers of vehicles crossing through the high-altitude passage in recent weeks, raising concerns about road safety amid icy conditions and heavy tourist traffic. Police and road authorities continue to remind drivers to adhere strictly to speed limits, avoid sudden braking on black ice and maintain safe distances to prevent further accidents.

The dual incidents have cast a spotlight on travel risks in the mountainous terrain of Himachal Pradesh, where winter weather and narrow roads demand extra vigilance from motorists. Authorities say they are monitoring the situation closely and are prepared to deploy additional safety measures as needed.