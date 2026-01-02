Chelsea part ways with Enzo Maresca and turn to Liam Rosenior as fans debate his fiery Strasbourg team talk.

Chelsea are searching for a new manager after confirming the departure of Enzo Maresca, with Liam Rosenior now considered the frontrunner to take charge at Stamford Bridge.

The club issued a 99‑word statement on Thursday announcing Maresca’s exit, just hours after speculation surfaced on New Year’s Eve that the Italian could leave following a difficult end to 2025. Chelsea noted his achievements in guiding the team to the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup but said both parties agreed a change was needed to revive their season.

Attention quickly turned to Rosenior, the 41‑year‑old former Hull City and Brighton defender currently managing Strasbourg in Ligue 1. Sources indicated he is leading the race to succeed Maresca, though a move would require BlueCo to arrange a replacement for him in France.

Chelsea supporters eager to gauge Rosenior’s style unearthed footage of a passionate team talk he delivered at Strasbourg. The video, originally shared on social media in September 2024, showed Rosenior urging his players to fight harder and defend collectively, with his words translated into French by an interpreter. He demanded energy from substitutes and belief from the squad, insisting they show “balls” to win the game.

Reactions among Chelsea fans were mixed. Some dismissed the clip, questioning Rosenior’s charisma and experience, while others doubted his ability to inspire players at the highest level. Comments ranged from laughter to criticism of his perceived misprofiling of talent.

Rosenior’s coaching journey began at Brighton with the U23s before moving to Derby County in 2019 as a first‑team coach. He briefly served as interim manager after Wayne Rooney’s resignation in 2022. Later that year, he was appointed Hull City boss, earning a nomination for EFL Championship Manager of the Season in 2023‑24. Despite narrowly missing out on the playoffs, he was dismissed the following campaign, a decision that surprised many.

In July 2024, Rosenior took charge of Strasbourg, guiding them to a seventh‑place finish and qualification for the Conference League. His tenure in France has been seen as promising, though he remains relatively young for a Premier League appointment.

Chelsea’s next steps remain uncertain, with questions over whether Maresca’s backroom staff, including assistant Willy Caballero, will stay. The team has won just one of its last seven league matches, leaving Champions League qualification in jeopardy. The club hopes to appoint a successor swiftly to stabilize the season across four competitions.

