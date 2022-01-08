Uttarakhand Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held on February 14

While the BJP-led administration of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami now governs the state, the Aam Aadmi Party has done well in the last election. The Congress is also running.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the schedule and the dates for the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly that would be held in 1 phase for 70 seats. Uttarakhand Election 2022 will be held on February 14, 2022 and the votes polled in the state Assembly polls will be counted on March 10, 2022.

According to EC's announcement, the first phase will be held on February 14, 2022. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra announced the Uttarakhand Election 2022 results will be announced on March 10, 2022.

Phase I polling:

Date of notification: January 21, 2022

Scrutiny of nominations: January 29, 2022

Withdrawal of candidature: January 31, 2022

Polling date: February 14, 2022

Date of Counting: March 10, 2022

As we talk, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) stands enforced with this announcement. The Commission has already made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of MCC guidelines, the CEC said.

