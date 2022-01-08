  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held on February 14

    While the BJP-led administration of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami now governs the state, the Aam Aadmi Party has done well in the last election. The Congress is also running.

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held on February 14-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 8, 2022, 4:59 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the schedule and the dates for the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly that would be held in 1 phase for 70 seats. Uttarakhand Election 2022 will be held on February 14, 2022 and the votes polled in the state Assembly polls will be counted on March 10, 2022.

    According to EC's announcement, the first phase will be held on February 14, 2022. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra announced the Uttarakhand Election 2022 results will be announced on March 10, 2022.

    Phase I polling:

    Date of notification: January 21, 2022

    Scrutiny of nominations: January 29, 2022

    Withdrawal of candidature: January 31, 2022

    Polling date: February 14, 2022

    Date of Counting: March 10, 2022

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held on February 14-dnm

    As we talk, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) stands enforced with this announcement. The Commission has already made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of MCC guidelines, the CEC said.

    While the BJP-led administration of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami now governs the state, the Aam Aadmi Party has done well in the last election. The Congress is also running this election.

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2022, 5:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Goa Election 2022 Voting on February 14 result on March 10 for 40 seats gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Voting on February 14, result on March 10 for 40 seats

    UP Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held from Feb 10 to March 7 in 7 phases-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held from Feb 10 to March 7 in 7 phases

    Election Commission announces polls in UP Punjab Uttarakhand Goa Manipur schedule inside gcw

    Election Commission announces polls in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur; schedule inside

    Election Commission announces Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur Punjab polls highlights

    Election Commission announces five state polls: Election in 7 phases, new Covid protocols and more

    Viresh Kumar Bhawra takes over as new Punjab DGP for a term of 2 years-dnm

    Viresh Kumar Bhawra takes over as new Punjab DGP for a term of 2 years

    Recent Stories

    Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer to release on this date; read drb

    Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer to release on this date; read

    FA Cup 2021-22, Round 3 preview: English Premier League EPL teams aim to not flutter, with an eye on Round 4-ayh

    FA Cup 2021-22, Round 3 preview: EPL teams aim to not flutter, eye on Round 4

    Goa Election 2022 Voting on February 14 result on March 10 for 40 seats gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Voting on February 14, result on March 10 for 40 seats

    UP Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held from Feb 10 to March 7 in 7 phases-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held from Feb 10 to March 7 in 7 phases

    Election Commission announces polls in UP Punjab Uttarakhand Goa Manipur schedule inside gcw

    Election Commission announces polls in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur; schedule inside

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic ahead of Fc Goa tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC (Game 53): I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon