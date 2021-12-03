Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Embarrassment for BJP as coconuts didn't break but road did in Bijnor

Suchi Mausam Chaudhary, the MLA from Bijnor Sadar seat, was enraged and waited for three hours for a team of investigators to arrive and collect road samples for investigation.

A BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor was asked to launch a 7-kilometre road built at the cost of 1.16 crore, but a coconut-cracking ritual ended up destroying the road instead. Suchi Mausam Chaudhary, the MLA from Bijnor Sadar seat, was enraged and waited for three hours for a team of investigators to arrive and collect road samples for investigation. She promised harsh punishment to anyone involved and was spotted digging a larger hole in the area to assist collect the asphalt sample.

She told the journalists that the irrigation department constructed a 7.5-kilometre-long road for Rs 1.16 million. She went on to say that she was called to inaugurate the road, and when she arrived and attempted to crack a coconut, the coconut did not break, and chunks of the road fell off. She went on to say that she had it evaluated and discovered that the construction was flawed. Because the work was not up to par, the inauguration was cancelled.

The leader also met with the District Magistrate, who assembled a three-person committee. She said, "The stuff was submitted for sampling, and we were there for approximately three hours." Assuring everyone, she stated that action would be done against those guilty and face harsh punishment.

However, Vikas Agarwal, the executive engineer of Bijnor's irrigation department, denied any wrongdoing and stated that it was not true. They have requested that the District Magistrate investigate to ensure no misunderstandings. The episode is a considerable embarrassment for the BJP government, which is less than three months out from state elections. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's key pitch has been an efficient and corruption-free administration.