    UP Election 2022: Mayawati reveals why Shah Alam, her richest MLA, quit BSP

    Shah Alam was allegedly pressurizing that a molestation case against him should be hushed up through the Chief Minister's office, claimed Mayawati

    UP Election 2022: Mayawati reveals why Shah Alam, her richest MLA, quit BSP
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Nov 26, 2021, 12:56 PM IST
    Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Friday hit back at its legislature party leader and MLA Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali who resigned from the party yesterday. Even though the exit of the Uttar Pradesh assembly's richest MLA from BSP was seen among political circles as a major setback for the BSP ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections, Mayawati had a different take on the development. 

    Mayawati has levelled serious allegations against Alam. She told media persons that Alam had to leave the party because a young woman working in his company had lodged a complaint making serious allegations against his character. The investigation is going on in the matter and Alam was allegedly pressurizing that the matter should be hushed up through the Chief Minister's office, she claimed.

    In her letter, Mayawati said that she had suggested to Alam that if he did not get justice during the investigation, then he should go to court. On this, Alam said that if she did not help him in this matter, he will resign from the party and all the posts. It is noteworthy that about nine months ago, in February, the girl had filed a case of molestation against the BSP MLA at the Gomti Nagar police station. However, the case had not been under any spotlight.

    In 2020, the victim had lodged an FIR at the Gomtinagar police station in Lucknow. Alam is also the chairman and managing director of Purvanchal Projects Private Limited Company. Besides the MLA, the victim had also named the company's AGM Akshit Kapoor and Human Resource manager Sumita. The girl alleged that Shah Alam had assured her of a job in the company on a salary of Rs 40,000. After this, she was appointed to the post of deputy manager. Following her appointment, the victim alleged, Alam started molesting her. The accused MLA used to allegedly make video calls to the girl. The girl has also accused Shah Alam of registering expensive flats at low rates.

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2021, 12:56 PM IST
