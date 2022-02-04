  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath owns revolver worth a lakh rupees, Rudraksh worth Rs 20,000

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath filed his nomination on Friday during which he also gave the details of his property. In the nomination papers, Yogi Adityanath has given information about his total assets, means of income and total income among other things.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Feb 4, 2022, 7:17 PM IST
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath filed his nomination from the Gorakhpur city assembly constituency on Friday. During this, Chief Minister Yogi also gave details of his total assets. From the nomination papers, it is learnt that the income of the chief minister in the financial year 2020-2021 was Rs 13,20,653.

    CM Yogi's income decreased in 2020-21

    According to the documents, the income of Chief Minister Yogi in the financial year 2020-21 is Rs 13,20,653 as compared to Rs 16,68,799 in  2019-20. Clearly, there has been a decrease in the income of the chief minister in the financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21. Earlier, in 2018-19, his income was Rs 18,27,639.

    Rs 1 lakh cash in hand 

    Giving details of the cash in his possession, CM Yogi Adityanath said in the nomination paper that he had Rs 1 lakh with him.

    20 grams of gold in the ear-ring

    Giving information about the jewellery he owns, it has been said in the nomination papers of Chief Minister Yogi that he has a Kundal (gold) in his ear weighing around 20 grams which was bought for Rs 49,000. Along with this, the Rudraksh garland has also been mentioned as a gold chain, the value of which at the time of purchase was Rs 20,000.

    He has got a revolver and rifle

    In his election papers, Chief Minister Yogi declared that he had a revolver, whose value at the time of purchase was Rs 1 lakh. Along with this, he also has a rifle valued at Rs 80,000 at the time of purchase.

    Sources of income for CM Yogi

    In his election affidavit, Chief Minister Yogi has mentioned that he received salary and allowances as a public representative (former MP and MLA).

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2022, 7:17 PM IST
