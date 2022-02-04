UP Election 2022: Amit Shah says BJP marching with aim of '300 paar'

Taking a sly dig at the Opposition, Shah said when he was made the BJP in charge of the state in 2013; then journalists used to say that he was being sent to a place where the party would perhaps not touch even double digits in elections. However, it was the opposition that did not touch double digits.

Addressing a rally in Gorakhpur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah seemed confident that BJP would repeat the history in Uttar Pradesh. He said that in 2014, 2017 and 2019 polls, the people of UP chose the development under the leadership of PM Modi and gave an absolute majority.

He said that as CM Yogi Adityanath is expected to file his nomination on Friday, the BJP is marching ahead with the resolve of '300 paar'. He emphasised on the Modi government's social welfare programmes, such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and COVID-19 immunisation push, which have greatly aided the people of UP. Shah also stated Adityanath-led administration in the state ensured that all welfare initiatives reached the poor on a timely basis.

"PM Modi has often stated that the country's progress is impossible unless Uttar Pradesh is developed. PM Modi has always worked for the betterment of the poor, backward, Dalit, and tribal people," Shah added.

Taking a sly dig at the Opposition, Shah said when he was made the BJP in charge of the state in 2013; then journalists used to say that he was being sent to a place where the party would perhaps not touch even double digits in elections. However, it was the opposition that did not touch double digits.

Shah said the mafia is now seen at only three places in UP --- either in jail or outside UP, or they appear in the candidate list of SP for the upcoming Assembly Election. He added that earlier mafia used to rule the state, police was scared of them, but today, the mafia walks up to the Police station to surrender.

