AAP names 11 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections 2025; includes BJP, Congress defectors

First Published Nov 21, 2024, 4:36 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday (November 21) announced its first list of 11 candidates for the upcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. The list includes six notable turncoats, further intensifying the political drama in the national capital. Among the new entrants are former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Brahm Singh Tanwar, Anil Jha, and BB Tyagi, alongside ex-Congress leaders Chaudhry Zubair Ahmad, Veer Dhingan, and Sumesh Shokeen, all of whom recently joined the AAP.

The list of candidates for the AAP's first wave of election hopefuls is as follows:

Brahm Singh Tanwar - Chhatarpur
Anil Jha - Kirari
Deepak Singhla - Vishwas Nagar
Sarita Singh - Rohtas Nagar
BB Tyagi - Laxmi Nagar
Ram Singh Netaji - Badarpur
Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad - Seelampur
Veer Singh Dhingan - Seemapuri
Gaurav Sharma - Ghonda
Manoj Tyagi - Karawal Nagar
Sumesh Shokeen - Matiala

'Adani must be arrested immediately': Rahul Gandhi targets Gautam Adani, SEBI chief

This announcement comes shortly after an internal shift within the party, when senior AAP leader and former minister Kailash Gahlot resigned and joined the BJP. Gahlot's resignation has been seen as a major blow for the AAP just months before the elections, as he cited dissatisfaction with the party's internal challenges and unfulfilled promises to the people of Delhi.

His defection to the BJP raised questions about the AAP's internal stability as it prepares for the high-stakes February 2025 polls.

In response to the party's election preparations, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal urged party workers to focus on the bigger picture rather than individual candidates. Kejriwal described the upcoming elections as a "dharmayudh" (righteous war) and called on his supporters to work as though he were contesting all 70 Delhi seats himself.

Outstanding DA to be paid in four parts: West Bengal govt's big decision

"We are a small party with limited resources. The BJP has immense funds and power, but they have never done anything for the people of Delhi," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal accused the BJP of trying to stop these initiatives, claiming the party is more focused on retaining power than serving the people of Delhi. He also expressed his dream of a day when all Delhi residents would be "workers of the Aam Aadmi Party."

Video Icon