Yogi Adityanath reveals state govt's report card ahead of UP Election 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that his administration had achieved "many milestones" in the last five years. The state has risen from sixth to second place in the country's economic rankings. The Chief Minister stated that Uttar Pradesh was "neglected" after independence while presenting his government's report card on the work done over the last five years. According to the Chief Minister, the progress in only five years has led to the state's economy ranking second in the country.

"From 1947 to 2017, the GDP of Uttar Pradesh ranked sixth and seventh (in the country). There hasn't been any work done in 70 years... However, in only five years, we have effectively assisted the UP economy in reaching the second position," Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, stated this during a news conference soon before departing for Gorakhpur, where he would file his nomination papers on Friday. The politician added that his administration had accomplished Covid management under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, recognised globally.

"We have raised people's per capita income over the last five years. We created a favourable environment for investors and industrialists, which resulted in employment growth," he stated. In terms of police reforms, Yogi Adityanath stated that he handled the difficulties of the police force and promoted officers in pending cases. "We also worked to modernise the force, providing contemporary equipment and improved facilities for the police, including better housing for the officers," he continued.

The Chief Minister stated that his administration established forensic labs to aid investigations. He went on to say that women's recruitment in the police force had increased thrice. The chief minister stated that crime counts had decreased significantly in the last five years, citing National Crime Records Bureau statistics. He went on to say that his administration had put a stop to the mafia and organised crime and that the harsh measures taken against such individuals were now serving as a strong deterrence. The Chief Minister stated that Uttar Pradesh's image and perception had changed dramatically in the last five years and that with expressways and defence corridors, the state was set for a new tomorrow.

