BREAKING: Terrorists target police bus near Srinagar; over a dozen policemen injured

Terrorists on Monday targetted a bus carrying Jammu and Kashmir police personnel at Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. According to Kashmir Zone Police, the bus carrying 14 police personnel was riddled with bullets.

According to information coming in, the injured personnel have been evacuated to a nearby hospital. The condition of at least three of the personnel is stated to be critical. The area, meanwhile, has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched.

The attack comes on the day the nation is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the terror attack on Parliament.

