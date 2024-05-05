Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Why does Rahul Gandhi wear white T-shirt always? Congress leader reveals in rapid fire (WATCH)

    Amid the election frenzy, Rahul, accompanied by Congress stalwarts Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah, treated his followers to a fun-filled video posted on social media platform X. Rahul captioned the 2-minute, 17-second video:"A day campaigning in Karnataka. Some light, rapid-fire questions and some very distinguished company."

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024
    As campaigning for the final stages of the Lok Sabha elections intensifies, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi chose a lighthearted approach, telling the story behind his iconic white t-shirt and expressing his campaigning ideas in a video.

    Amid the election frenzy, Rahul, accompanied by Congress stalwarts Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah, treated his followers to a fun-filled video posted on social media platform X. The video footage provided a look into the lighter side of the campaign road.

    Rahul captioned the 2-minute, 17-second video posted on Sunday, "A day campaigning in Karnataka. Some light, rapid-fire questions and some very distinguished company."

    During the rapid-fire session, Rahul spoke his thoughts freely. When asked about the best part of campaigning, he quickly replied, "When it ends!" Recognising that the campaign had been going on for 70 days, Rahul disclosed that the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which he emphasised was not a campaign, required even more intense effort, describing it as "non-stop."

    Rahul also voiced his enthusiasm for the speeches delivered throughout the campaign, saying, "I quite appreciate the talks. It makes you think about what the country needs."

    The Congress leader also questioned Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the video tape what seems good and negative about the campaign. Kharge said, "There's nothing bad. It's great because we're doing it for the country. We feel good when we strive to stop someone from ruining the country. At the very least, we are doing something for our nation. At least we're doing something for the country."

    And lastly, when asked why he always wear a white T-shirt, the Congress leader simply states: “Transparency and simplicity”. He explained, “I really don’t care about clothes, I just prefer simple.”
     

