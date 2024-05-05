Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor reveals he was CHEATED by these actresses

Shahid Kapoor is married to Mira Rajput, and they are undeniably one of the coolest couples in Bollywood. 

Shahid confessed to Neha Dhupia on her show that a handful of his ex-girlfriends have cheated on him before.

When Neha asked Shahid how many times he had been cheated on, the actor laughed.

He then stated, "I'm certain about one, but I have serious questions about another. So, I believe there are a few of them. I am not going to name any of them." 

When Shahid declined to accept their names, Neha Dhupia inquired, "Are they the same two famous women"?

It is well known that Shahid Kapoor dated Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra before getting married.

