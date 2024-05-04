Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Individuals chanting Jai Shri Ram should be kicked wearing shoes': K'taka Congress leader stirs controversy

    Congress leader Basheeruddin's statement suggesting kicking those chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' sparked protests by BJP supporters. Raichur MLA Shivraj Patil condemned the remark, questioning Basheeruddin's leadership. BJP demanded police action against him. Raichur District SP assured investigation. A six-month-old video of Basheeruddin's statement went viral.

    'Individuals chanting Jai Shri Ram should be kicked wearing shoes': Karnataka Congress leader stirs controversy vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 4, 2024, 4:35 PM IST

    Following a contentious statement by Congress leader Basheeruddin, BJP supporters have launched protests, objecting to his suggestion that those chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' should be kicked with shoes. The incident has prompted Raichur City MLA Dr Shivraj Patil to express his outrage, asserting the right of citizens to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' anywhere in the country. Patil, along with hundreds of workers, gathered in front of the city district collector's office to condemn Basheeruddin's statement.

    Addressing the media, MLA Shivraj Patil questioned the integrity of Basheeruddin's leadership, criticizing the inflammatory nature of his comments. Meanwhile, Basheeruddin faced backlash from the BJP, with demands for immediate police action against him.

    In response to the escalating tension, Raichur District SP Nikhil B assured that appropriate measures would be taken against those responsible for inciting unrest. The six-month-old video containing Basheeruddin's remarks has since gone viral on social media platforms, prompting widespread scrutiny.

    In a press release, the SP's office affirmed its commitment to thoroughly investigating the matter and taking necessary action against any wrongdoing. The controversy highlights the ongoing tensions between political factions, emphasizing the need for responsible dialogue and mutual respect in public discourse.

    'Individuals chanting Jai Shri Ram should be kicked wearing shoes': Karnataka Congress leader stirs controversy vkp

    Last Updated May 4, 2024, 4:35 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mangaluru airport gets bomb threat mail, police increase security vkp

    BREAKING: Mangaluru airport gets bomb threat mail, police increase security

    Will Prajwal Revanna be issued with 'Red corner notice'? SIT to investigate 'sex scandal' case in three angles vkp

    Will Prajwal Revanna be issued with 'Red corner notice'? SIT to investigate 'sex scandal' case in three angles

    'Not only sexual harassment, but rape': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accuses Prajwal Revanna vkp

    ‘Not only sexual harassment, but rape’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accuses Prajwal Revanna

    Lok Sabha polls 2024 Shivamogga constituency profile: KS Eshwarappa challenges BJP's BY Raghavendra, INC's Geetha Shivarajkumar vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024 Shivamogga seat profile: KS Eshwarappa challenges BY Raghavendra and Geetha Shivarajkumar

    IMD warns of thunderstorms in Bengaluru city for next two weeks: See tips to protect yourself vkp

    IMD warns of thunderstorms in Bengaluru city for next two weeks: See tips to protect yourself

    Recent Stories

    Heeramandi actor Adhyayan Suman once gotten into drugs and alcoholism RBA

    Heeramandi actor Adhyayan Suman once gotten into drugs and alcoholism; talks about his failures and more RBA

    Rahul is an idiot, Sonia is hopeless': Swamy claims staying in politics matter of survival for Gandhis (WATCH) AJR

    'Rahul is an idiot, Sonia is hopeless': Swamy claims staying in politics matter of survival for Gandhis -WATCH

    Heatwave in India: Labrador to Doberman-7 dog breeds best for Indian summers RBA

    Labrador to Doberman-7 dog breeds best for Indian summers

    Video and Photos: Malayalam actress Honey Rose looks stunning in black dress RBA

    Video and Photos: Malayalam actress Honey Rose looks stunning in black dress; fans don't miss it

    Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall in 11 districts today May 04, yellow alert in 2 districts anr

    Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall in 11 districts today, yellow alert in 2 districts

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon