'Individuals chanting Jai Shri Ram should be kicked wearing shoes': K'taka Congress leader stirs controversy

Congress leader Basheeruddin's statement suggesting kicking those chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' sparked protests by BJP supporters. Raichur MLA Shivraj Patil condemned the remark, questioning Basheeruddin's leadership. BJP demanded police action against him. Raichur District SP assured investigation. A six-month-old video of Basheeruddin's statement went viral.

Following a contentious statement by Congress leader Basheeruddin, BJP supporters have launched protests, objecting to his suggestion that those chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' should be kicked with shoes. The incident has prompted Raichur City MLA Dr Shivraj Patil to express his outrage, asserting the right of citizens to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' anywhere in the country. Patil, along with hundreds of workers, gathered in front of the city district collector's office to condemn Basheeruddin's statement.

Addressing the media, MLA Shivraj Patil questioned the integrity of Basheeruddin's leadership, criticizing the inflammatory nature of his comments. Meanwhile, Basheeruddin faced backlash from the BJP, with demands for immediate police action against him.

In response to the escalating tension, Raichur District SP Nikhil B assured that appropriate measures would be taken against those responsible for inciting unrest. The six-month-old video containing Basheeruddin's remarks has since gone viral on social media platforms, prompting widespread scrutiny.

In a press release, the SP's office affirmed its commitment to thoroughly investigating the matter and taking necessary action against any wrongdoing. The controversy highlights the ongoing tensions between political factions, emphasizing the need for responsible dialogue and mutual respect in public discourse.

