Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Apple Watch to the rescue! Delhi woman thanks Tim Cook, team after gadget saves her life; CEO responds

    An Apple Watch saved a woman’s life after the device’s heart rate feature detected her abnormally high heart rate and alerted her. Later, Sinha decided to write an email to Cook to thank him for developing such "precise and advanced heart monitoring features" in the Apple Watch.
     

    Apple Watch to the rescue! Delhi woman thanks Tim Cook, team after gadget saves her life CEO responds gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 5, 2024, 5:17 PM IST

    Apple Watch has saved several individuals over the years, most notably assisting a 35-year-old Delhi lady in avoiding a serious incident. Sneha Sinha, 35, is a policy researcher, and in April she had a close call. The woman had Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), a fast and irregular cardiac rhythm that is a serious health risk for anybody, let alone a woman in her mid-thirties. Sneha has been cited in several media, discussing her problem that arose late on April 9.

    She has spoken about having an excessively high heart rate and how the issue did not improve after a few minutes. Then she decided to wear her Apple Watch 7 model on her wrist to diagnose the problem and see if the wearable might detect anything of concern.

    The Apple Watch immediately recommended her to see a doctor, which she originally ignored. But things got worse later that evening, when the Apple Watch urged Sneha to get to the doctor straight away because her heart rate had exceeded 230 bpm, which is not ideal in any circumstance. She raced to the local emergency room in her region, where the physicians who examined her were unable to read her pulse. They had to eventually give her three rounds of direct shock of up to 100 joules to get her heart beating again.

    Once that was completed, Sneha was transferred to ICU to monitor her condition and prevent a repeat of the high heart rate.

    Later, Sinha decided to write an email to Cook to thank him for developing such "precise and advanced heart monitoring features" in the Apple Watch. 

    "I wanted to express my deep gratitude for developing such precise and advanced heart monitoring features. The Apple Watch has demonstrated how innovation and technology can revolutionise healthcare and save lives," Sinha said.  Reports state that Cook responded “within just a few hours", Sinha said, adding that he wrote back, saying: “I'm so glad you sought medical attention and received the treatment you needed. Thanks so much for sharing your story with us."

    Apple Watch detects and alerts users to these indications using superior health technology. Sneha had firsthand knowledge of its capabilities and was grateful that the Apple Watch alerted her to the problem, which was inspected and resolved by the specialists.

    Last Updated May 5, 2024, 5:17 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Elon Musk's Tesla sues Indian battery maker 'Tesla Power' for using its brand name; check details AJR

    Elon Musk's Tesla sues Indian battery maker 'Tesla Power' for using its brand name; check details

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to bring more changes to its chat filters; Check details gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to bring more changes to its chat filters; Check details

    Apple update: You will soon be able to track your iPhone everywhere even when sent for repair gcw

    Apple update: You will soon be able to track your iPhone; Know details here

    Here is why WhatsApp banned over 2 crore Indian accounts from January to March gcw

    Here's why WhatsApp banned over 2 crore Indian accounts from January to March

    Google writes to US government, wants it to update immigration policies for AI and cybersecurity talent

    Google writes to US government, wants it to update immigration policies for AI and cybersecurity talent

    Recent Stories

    Shahid Kapoor reveals he was CHEATED by these actresses RKK

    Shahid Kapoor reveals he was CHEATED by these actresses

    Muslim quota row Congress promised reservation for minorities in 2009 manifesto reveals professor dilip mandal watch snt

    Muslim quota row | Congress promised reservation for minorities in 2009 manifesto, reveals Prof Mandal (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Why does Rahul Gandhi wear white T-shirt always? Congress leader reveals in rapid fire (WATCH) gcw

    Why does Rahul Gandhi wear white T-shirt always? Congress leader reveals in rapid fire (WATCH)

    Heatwave in India: 6 things that can happen to a human body RKK

    Heatwave in India: 6 things that can happen to a human body

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy summer rainfall in 6 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy summer rainfall in 6 districts of the state today

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon