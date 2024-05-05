Apple Watch to the rescue! Delhi woman thanks Tim Cook, team after gadget saves her life; CEO responds

An Apple Watch saved a woman’s life after the device’s heart rate feature detected her abnormally high heart rate and alerted her. Later, Sinha decided to write an email to Cook to thank him for developing such "precise and advanced heart monitoring features" in the Apple Watch.

Apple Watch has saved several individuals over the years, most notably assisting a 35-year-old Delhi lady in avoiding a serious incident. Sneha Sinha, 35, is a policy researcher, and in April she had a close call. The woman had Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), a fast and irregular cardiac rhythm that is a serious health risk for anybody, let alone a woman in her mid-thirties. Sneha has been cited in several media, discussing her problem that arose late on April 9.

She has spoken about having an excessively high heart rate and how the issue did not improve after a few minutes. Then she decided to wear her Apple Watch 7 model on her wrist to diagnose the problem and see if the wearable might detect anything of concern.

The Apple Watch immediately recommended her to see a doctor, which she originally ignored. But things got worse later that evening, when the Apple Watch urged Sneha to get to the doctor straight away because her heart rate had exceeded 230 bpm, which is not ideal in any circumstance. She raced to the local emergency room in her region, where the physicians who examined her were unable to read her pulse. They had to eventually give her three rounds of direct shock of up to 100 joules to get her heart beating again.

Once that was completed, Sneha was transferred to ICU to monitor her condition and prevent a repeat of the high heart rate.

"I wanted to express my deep gratitude for developing such precise and advanced heart monitoring features. The Apple Watch has demonstrated how innovation and technology can revolutionise healthcare and save lives," Sinha said. Reports state that Cook responded “within just a few hours", Sinha said, adding that he wrote back, saying: “I'm so glad you sought medical attention and received the treatment you needed. Thanks so much for sharing your story with us."

Apple Watch detects and alerts users to these indications using superior health technology. Sneha had firsthand knowledge of its capabilities and was grateful that the Apple Watch alerted her to the problem, which was inspected and resolved by the specialists.

