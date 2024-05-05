Lifestyle

Heatwave in India: 6 things that can happen to a human body

Heat Exhaustion

This occurs when the body becomes overheated and can't cool itself properly. Symptoms may include heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, headache, and fainting.

Heatstroke

This is the most severe form of heat-related illness. It happens when the body's temperature regulation fails, and the body temperature rises to a dangerous level. 

Dehydration

High temperatures can lead to excessive sweating, causing the body to lose more water and electrolytes. This can result in dehydration. 

Heat Rash

Also known as prickly heat, this is a skin irritation caused by excessive sweating during hot, humid weather.

Respiratory Problems

High temperatures can worsen air quality, increase air pollution, and trigger respiratory symptoms or difficulties breathing in susceptible individuals.

Cardiovascular Issues

For people with pre-existing heart conditions, the strain of extreme heat can increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular problems.

