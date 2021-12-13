IIT Delhi researchers claim to have developed new way to detect Omicron within 90 minutes

The researchers believe that by utilising their RT-PCR-based assay, they will be able to screen for the existence of the Omicron variation in 90 minutes.

IIT Delhi researchers claim to have developed a new method for detecting the Omicron variant that can provide results in 90 minutes. Currently, omicron is identified or screened using next-generation sequencing-based methods that take more than three days. According to the IIT, the test identifies specific mutations present in the Omicron variation but not in other presently circulating coronavirus variants. The researchers believe that by utilising their RT-PCR-based assay, they will be able to screen for the existence of the Omicron variation in 90 minutes. This can be used as a fast screening test for identifying and isolating people with Omicron variations.

The Kusuma School of Biological Sciences at IIT-Delhi created the approach. The official release stated that using real-time PCR, primer sets targeting these unique mutations in the S gene were constructed for the selective amplification of either the Omicron variant or other presently circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2. The tests were optimised using synthetic DNA fragments to identify the wild-type from the Omicron variant in a dynamic range of 107 to 100 copies/reaction.

IIT Delhi has submitted an Indian patent application and is in the process of contacting possible industrial partners. IIT Delhi had previously received ICMR permission (the first academic institution in India) for an RT-PCR kit for SARS-CoV-2 diagnosis, which was successfully sold in the market.

IIT-Delhi has previously developed a tool for detecting Covid-19 that may be used without the assistance of professionals. ELISA, a peptide-based test for detecting COVID-19 antibodies, aids in evaluating whether a person has COVID-19 antibodies in their blood. The test findings, according to IIT-Delhi, can assist identify antibodies in those who want to give blood for the experimental treatment of infected patients.