BREAKING: MLA HD Revanna arrested by SIT team in Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case

HD Revanna, son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, was arrested at his father's residence in Padmanabhanagar following the denial of bail by the Special Court of People's Representatives. The arrest stems from his alleged involvement in abducting a woman to suppress a case.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had received information about Revanna's whereabouts, leading them to the residence of Deve Gowda immediately after the bail was denied. Revanna had failed to appear for a hearing before the SIT despite being duly notified.

Reportedly, Revanna has been on the run since morning, narrowly escaping apprehension in Mysore the previous day. He has been absconding ever since learning about the FIR filed against him.

