'Rahul is an idiot, Sonia is hopeless': Swamy claims staying in politics matter of survival for Gandhis -WATCH

In a recent interview with the YouTube channel BeerBiceps, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, branding the former as "an idiot" and the latter as "hopeless." Swamy accused them of being involved with anti-India forces and suggested that they are in politics due to compulsion.

The BJP leader claimed that if not for this compulsion, they would have fled to Europe with allegedly ill-gotten gains from corruption.

Meanwhile, the Congress party's last-minute decision regarding the candidacies for Amethi and Raebareli took a surprising turn. Rahul Gandhi, who was expected to contest and reclaim Amethi, was instead named as the candidate for Raebareli, the seat recently vacated by his mother Sonia Gandhi after her move to the Rajya Sabha.

In Amethi, the family stronghold that switched allegiance to the BJP five years ago, the Congress has fielded Kishori Lal Sharma, a longstanding loyalist of the Gandhi family. Despite efforts, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could not be persuaded to contest from Raebareli, a constituency she had nurtured for over a decade on behalf of her mother.

The Congress party's decision, which had been shrouded in suspense for weeks, was finally announced on Friday.

Following the announcement of the candidates for both prestigious constituencies, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended her congratulations to KL Sharma, expressing confidence that his "loyalty and dedication" would lead to victory in the election.

