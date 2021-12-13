  • Facebook
    Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at PM Modi's visit to Varanasi, says 'Apne akhri samay mein Kashi me raha jata hai'

    In damage control mode, a Samajwadi Party leader stated that Akhilesh Yadav made a political comment and that nothing should be read into it.

    Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at PM Modi's visit to Varanasi says Apne akhri samay mein Kashi me raha jata hai gcw
    Varanasi, First Published Dec 13, 2021, 6:45 PM IST
    Akhilesh Yadav, the head of the Samajwadi Party, made an unparliamentary statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, suggesting that people visit Benaras in their final days. On the same day that PM Modi opened the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, the SP head made 'below the belt' remarks. He thinks it's great that the Kashi Vishwanath programmes in Varanasi are only a month long. PM Modi and other BJP leaders should remain for more than one, two, or three months, as people spend their last days in Banaras, the SP leader was quoted by ANI. Meanwhile, Amit Malviya, a BJP official, criticised Akhilesh Yadav for making 'distasteful' statements on Prime Minister Modi.

    According to Malviya, the Samajwadi Party is expected to lose the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022, which is why Akhilesh is making such statements. In damage control mode, a Samajwadi Party leader stated that Akhilesh Yadav made a political comment and that nothing should be read into it. Yadav's comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the first portion of Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

    PM Modi stated after the temple's dedication that "The dedication of Kashi Vishwanath Dham would provide India with a determined path and lead to a brighter future. This intricacy bears testament to our capabilities and responsibilities. Nothing is impossible with effort and a focused mind."

    Also Read | '3/4th work done during SP govt': Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of taking credit for Saryu Nahar project

    Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project was approved as Uttar Pradesh chief minister. In other developments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Saryu Nahar National Project inauguration has triggered a turf war, with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accusing the BJP of taking credit for their work. While the Centre said that the project began in 1978 and was put on hold for four decades due to a lack of funding and interdepartmental collaboration, the previous Chief Minister claimed that three-fourths of the work was completed during his tenure.
     

