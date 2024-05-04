Will Prajwal Revanna be issued with 'Red corner notice'? SIT to investigate 'sex scandal' case in three angles

Amidst the Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case, a lookout notice has been issued against him, with speculation about a potential red corner notice. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) plans a comprehensive investigation, focusing on victim interrogations, social media video analysis, and legal proceedings. The pressure on Revanna intensifies.

Against the backdrop of growing concerns regarding the Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has taken a significant step by issuing a lookout notice against Prajwal Revanna, who is currently abroad. However, speculation looms regarding the potential enforcement of a red corner notice against him.

Prajwal Revanna, who left the country using a diplomatic passport, has sparked doubts about his return, as he can freely travel from one country to another without requiring a visa. In light of this, the possibility of a red corner notice being issued against him is being discussed.



The lookout notice, typically used within the country, cannot be extended to foreign airports, necessitating the need for a red corner notice to alert international authorities. It's anticipated that the SIT, in coordination with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), may pursue this route through Interpol.

A red corner notice would enable the authorities of any country to arrest the accused upon entry, tightening the legal noose around Prajwal Revanna, who faces allegations of sexual assault. The decision to issue a red corner notice comes after Prajwal Revanna departed from the country before the SIT's formation, raising suspicions of potential absconding.

Meanwhile, the SIT has outlined a comprehensive investigation plan, focusing on three key areas. One team will be stationed in Hassan to conduct on-ground inquiries, including victim interrogations, statement recording, and evidence collection.



Investigation in three different aspects

Another team will delve into the viral social media videos, tracing their origins and examining technical aspects such as IP addresses. Additionally, forensic analysis of these videos will aid in the investigation process.

Lastly, a team will oversee the legal proceedings, including questioning the accused, court procedures, and, if deemed necessary, the issuance of a red corner notice. As the investigation unfolds on multiple fronts, the pressure mounts on Prajwal Revanna, with the prospect of international legal ramifications looming large.

