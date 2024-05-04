BREAKING: Mangaluru airport gets bomb threat mail, police increase security

Mangaluru International Airport is in a state of emergency after receiving a threatening email from a group called 'Terrorizers 111', warning of explosive devices on-site and aboard aircraft. Authorities are investigating discreetly, implementing heightened security measures. Safety is the priority, with efforts focused on identifying the source and neutralizing the threat.

Mangaluru International Airport has been thrust into a state of emergency following the receipt of a threatening email indicating the presence of explosive devices on the airport premises and aboard multiple aircraft.

The ominous message, purportedly sent by a group identifying themselves as 'Terrorizers 111', instilled fear by warning of imminent explosions that could result in catastrophic loss of life. The email, received on April 29, prompted swift action from authorities, with a case being swiftly registered at the Bajpe police station.

Despite the urgency of the situation, authorities opted to keep the bomb threat confidential initially, allowing for discreet investigation and a thorough examination of the airport's facilities. Enhanced security measures have since been implemented in response to the potential threat, aimed at safeguarding passengers and airport personnel from harm.

The gravity of the situation cannot be overstated, as the safety and security of all individuals associated with Mangaluru Airport remain paramount. Law enforcement agencies are working tirelessly to identify the source of the threat and ensure that appropriate measures are taken to neutralize any potential dangers.

