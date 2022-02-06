  • Facebook
    Assembly Election 2022: EC ban on rallies, padyatras to continue, curbs on indoor, outdoor meets relaxed

    The commission had also appointed 15 former bureaucrats as special observers for the poll-bound states. “Many Special Observers have sent their reports and have stated that the Covid situation has improved substantially and the positivity rate has come down significantly,” the EC said.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 6, 2022, 11:35 AM IST
    The Election Commission on Sunday extended a ban on roadshows, ‘padyatras’, cycle and vehicle rallies in poll-bound states but granted more relaxations for physical public meetings in indoor halls and for outdoor meetings.

    “Restrictions regarding outdoor meeting/indoor meetings/rallies will be further relaxed subject to condition that the number of persons attending the indoor/outdoor meetings/rallies will be limited to maximum of 50 percent of the capacity of Indoor halls and 30 percent of the open ground capacity or as fixed by DEO as per requirement of the social distancing norms and whichever is less,” the EC said in a statement.

    “Ban on road shows, Pad-Yatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies and processions will remain as before. Maximum number of persons permissible for door-to-door campaigning fixed at 20 will also remain as before. Ban on campaign between 8 PM and 8 AM will also continue as before,” it added.

    Maximum number of persons permissible for door-to-door campaigning fixed at 20 will remain as before.

    Also read: Punjab Election 2022: Party to decide who will lead, be face of the campaign, says Manish Tewari

    On January 31, the EC had further extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till February 11. The decision in its latest review meeting was carried out after Chief Secretaries of poll going States wrote to the Commission and apprised that there had been significant improvement in the prevailing Covid situation, a considerable decrease in the number of positive cases and also decrease in cases of hospitalisation.

    The commission had also appointed 15 former bureaucrats as special observers for the poll-bound states.

    “Many Special Observers have sent their reports and have stated that the Covid situation has improved substantially and the positivity rate has come down significantly,” the EC said.

    The Election Commission (EC) of India on January 8 announced the legislative Assembly election schedule for five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur from February 10 to March 7. The result will be out on March 10.

    Also read: UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi presents Congress’ youth manifesto to BJP worker, here’s what happened next

