West Bengal: BJP worker's son found hanging in Mednipur, party slams 'TMC's Talibani tactics' (WATCH)

According to reports, Dinabandhu had been missing since Wednesday, prompting concerns among his family and the local BJP cadre. Sadly, the situation took a grim turn when his lifeless body was discovered hanging late on Thursday night.

Amidst the rising political tensions in West Bengal, the state BJP on Friday (April 26) leveled serious allegations against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of resorting to violent and oppressive tactics that is similar of the Taliban.

The BJP's scathing remarks came in the wake of a tragic incident involving the death of Dinabandhu (Dhananjay) Midya, an 18-year-old resident of Goramahal village. The deceased's father, Sudarshan Midya, is an active BJP worker in the area.

The circumstances surrounding Dinabandhu's death have raised suspicions, as signs of injury were found on his body. Furthermore, it was observed that in the hanging position, certain parts of his body were in contact with the ground, leading to questions about the nature of his demise.

In response to this tragic incident, the West Bengal BJP wasted no time in pointing fingers at the TMC, alleging that the ruling party was responsible for orchestrating acts of violence and intimidation against political opponents.

In a strongly worded statement, the BJP accused the TMC of adopting "Talibani" methods aimed at instilling fear and silencing dissent. The BJP's characterization of the TMC as a "Talibani (T) Party" with a penchant for "Murder (M) by Cruel (C) means" highlighted the gravity of the situation and the growing animosity between the two political factions in the state.