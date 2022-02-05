UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi presents Congress’ youth manifesto to BJP worker, here’s what happened next

The Congress leader leaned down from her vehicle and exchanged a few words with one protesting BJP cadre. She then attempts to present him with a copy of ‘Bharti Vidhan’, the Congress youth manifesto, but he refuses. Another man in the crowd accepts the book in his stead.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday in the midst of a roadshow in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, handed out the party’s youth manifesto ‘Bharti Vidhan’ to a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker. The BJP workers were raising slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a roadshow in Aligarh ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

A video of the incident shared by ANI UP showed Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow winding through the streets of Aligarh, packed with Congress supporters and a few BJP workers who were reportedly shouting slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Congress leader leaned down from her vehicle and exchanged a few words with one protesting BJP cadre. She then attempts to present him with a copy of ‘Bharti Vidhan’, the Congress youth manifesto, but he refuses. Another man in the crowd accepts the book in his stead.

Priyanka Gandhi was in Aligarh to canvass for Congress candidates in Iglas and Khair Assembly constituencies of the district. She aggressively campaigned in Aligarh appealing to people to vote for the party’s candidates. The Congress leader received a warm welcome as people showered flower petals on her.

During one such interaction, she reportedly took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his “khoon ki garmi” remarks. Priyanka Gandhi said her party does not talk about eliminating haughtiness of people but about providing opportunities for their employment.

“We [in Congress] are talking of ‘bharti’ (employment). A number of youths who are standing here are jobless. Around 12 lakh posts are lying vacant in the government," she added.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3, and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

