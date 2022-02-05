  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi presents Congress’ youth manifesto to BJP worker, here’s what happened next

    The Congress leader leaned down from her vehicle and exchanged a few words with one protesting BJP cadre. She then attempts to present him with a copy of ‘Bharti Vidhan’, the Congress youth manifesto, but he refuses. Another man in the crowd accepts the book in his stead.
     

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi presents Congress' youth manifesto to BJP worker, here's what happened next-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Aligarh, First Published Feb 5, 2022, 8:14 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday in the midst of a roadshow in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, handed out the party’s youth manifesto ‘Bharti Vidhan’ to a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker. The BJP workers were raising slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a roadshow in Aligarh ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

    A video of the incident shared by ANI UP showed Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow winding through the streets of Aligarh, packed with Congress supporters and a few BJP workers who were reportedly shouting slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    The Congress leader leaned down from her vehicle and exchanged a few words with one protesting BJP cadre. She then attempts to present him with a copy of ‘Bharti Vidhan’, the Congress youth manifesto, but he refuses. Another man in the crowd accepts the book in his stead.

    Also read: UP Election 2022: Double Trouble for SP on Kanpur seat as BJP and Congress field their trump candidates

    Priyanka Gandhi was in Aligarh to canvass for Congress candidates in Iglas and Khair Assembly constituencies of the district. She aggressively campaigned in Aligarh appealing to people to vote for the party’s candidates. The Congress leader received a warm welcome as people showered flower petals on her.

    During one such interaction, she reportedly took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his “khoon ki garmi” remarks. Priyanka Gandhi said her party does not talk about eliminating haughtiness of people but about providing opportunities for their employment.

    “We [in Congress] are talking of ‘bharti’ (employment). A number of youths who are standing here are jobless. Around 12 lakh posts are lying vacant in the government," she added.

    In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3, and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

    Also read: UP Election 2022: 'Rahul Gandhi doesn't trust valour of Indian jawans', says Rajanth Singh

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2022, 8:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi unveils Statue of Equality in Hyderabad commemorating 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya-dnm

    PM Modi unveils ‘Statue of Equality’ in Hyderabad, says 'it will inspire youngsters'

    Hyderabad After Punjab CM, Telangana CM KCR gives PM Modi's airport welcome a miss-dnm

    Hyderabad: After Punjab CM, Telangana CM KCR gives PM Modi’s airport welcome a miss

    Son of farmer killed in Lakhimpur violence denies ticket, to contest next LS poll against Ajay Mishra Teni-dnm

    Son of farmer killed in Lakhimpur violence denies ticket, to contest next LS poll against Ajay Mishra Teni

    UP Election 2022: Congress star campaigners' list features Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi; Manish Tiwari snubbed again-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Congress star campaigners' list features Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi; Manish Tiwari snubbed again

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal on 3-day visit to state from Feb 6 ahead of Assembly polls-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal on 3-day visit to state from Feb 6 ahead of Assembly polls

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022: Double Trouble for SP on Kanpur seat as BJP and Congress field their trump candidates - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Double Trouble for SP on Kanpur seat as BJP and Congress field their trump candidates

    3 per cent of divorces in Mumbai due to traffic, says Amruta Fadnavis - ADT

    3% of divorces in Mumbai due to traffic, says Amruta Fadnavis

    Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding: First picture of the newly married couple, out drb

    Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding: First picture of the newly married couple, out

    PM Modi unveils Statue of Equality in Hyderabad commemorating 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya-dnm

    PM Modi unveils ‘Statue of Equality’ in Hyderabad, says 'it will inspire youngsters'

    UP Election 2022: 'Rahul Gandhi doesn't trust valour of Indian jawans', says Rajanth Singh - ADT

    UP Election 2022: 'Rahul Gandhi doesn't trust valour of Indian jawans', says Rajanth Singh

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 81): Kerala Blasters crown Alvaro Vazquez stunner with win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 81): Kerala Blasters crown Alvaro Vazquez stunner with win over NorthEast

    Video Icon
    US Air Force boosts Baltic air policing amid Ukraine-Russia faceoff

    US Air Force boosts Baltic air policing amid Ukraine-Russia faceoff

    Video Icon
    I believed I'm going to win it, but not by such a big margin - PR Sreejesh on World Games Athlete of the Year-ayh

    I believed I'm going to win it, but not by such a big margin - PR Sreejesh on World Games Athlete of the Year

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce happiness subject in school syllabus-dnm

    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce ‘happiness’ subject in school syllabus

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon