Punjab Election 2022: Party to decide who will lead, be face of the campaign, says Manish Tewari

The Congress MP further stated that he is not shocked that his name is not on the list of prominent campaigners. He said he would have been astonished if my name had been there.

Manish Tewari, a Congress MP, said on Saturday that the party would determine who would lead and be the face of the campaign for the Punjab Assembly elections. He further stated that elected MLAs had the authority to choose the Chief Minister. "As an MP and a political worker, I believe that in a democracy, elected MLAs have the right to elect the CM. The party may determine who leads the campaign and who becomes the campaign's face," Tewari stated to ANI.

When asked about Navjot Singh Sidhu's claim that "those at the top" desire a weak Chief Minister who can dance to their tune, he responded, "Navjot Singh Sidhu's answer is Navjot Singh Sidhu alone, and no one should get engaged in this."

"No one understands what he's saying," he remarked. The Congress MP further stated that he is not shocked that his name is not on the list of prominent campaigners. "I would have been astonished if my name had been there; I'm not surprised that it isn't. Everyone is aware of the cause. In terms of Hindus and Sikhs, there has never been a problem in Punjab. "If that had ever been a problem, I would not have been elected MP from Sri Anandpur Sahib," he remarked.

Earlier on Friday, the Congress unveiled a list of star campaigners for the forthcoming Punjab Assembly elections, and the names of senior G-23 Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Manish Tewari were missing, implying a schism inside the party's state branch.

In response to Congress politician Sunil Jakhar's allegation that a majority of MLAs favoured him for the Chief Minister's office after Amarinder Singh resigned and that the person who received two votes was chosen as Chief Minister, Tewari stated, "In Punjab, there are no distinctions between Hindus and Sikhs. It is true that, to stop Sunil Jakhar at the time, certain 'Mathadheesh' in Delhi may have employed such a restricted mindset," he continued.

