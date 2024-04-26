Indian Cricket legends Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble turn up to cast votes; stir social media frenzy (WATCH)

Cricket legends Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble, known for their integrity, stood in line to cast their votes in Karnataka's Lok Sabha elections, emphasizing the importance of democratic participation. Their actions underscored the significance of every vote in shaping the nation's future. With 2.88 crore eligible voters and 14 constituencies at stake, the electoral process has begun in earnest.

A viral video capturing Cricket legend and Indian Cricket team coach Rahul Dravid patiently standing in line to cast his vote has stirred enthusiasm among voters as Lok Sabha elections kick off in Karnataka. Dravid, known for his simplicity and integrity both on and off the field, emphasized the importance of democratic participation, urging everyone to exercise their right to vote. Another cricket stalwart, Anil Kumble, accompanied by his wife, also cast their votes, echoing the call for voter turnout.

As Karnataka gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, citizens across the state, including its capital Bengaluru, are flocking to polling booths to determine the fate of 247 candidates vying for 14 constituencies. With an estimated 2.88 crore eligible voters in the state, the electoral process has begun in earnest.

The spotlight, however, turned to the cricketing icons Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble as they emerged as shining examples of civic duty. A viral video circulating on social media captured Dravid, affectionately known as "The Wall," queuing up like any ordinary citizen, underscoring the significance of every vote in shaping the nation's future.

In a brief statement after casting his vote, Dravid emphasized the democratic privilege of electing deserving candidates. "Everyone should come and vote. This is a golden opportunity to elect a good candidate democratically," remarked Dravid, reflecting his commitment to civic engagement beyond the cricket pitch.

Anil Kumble, accompanied by his wife, added his voice to the chorus advocating for voter participation. Their presence at the polling booth served as a powerful reminder of the responsibility shared by every citizen in shaping the country's democratic fabric.

The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka encompass 28 seats, with voting taking place in two phases. The current phase covers constituencies including Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru South, Chikkaballapur, and Kolar.

— Pinky Rajpurohit 🇮🇳 (@Madrassan_Pinky) April 26, 2024

— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) April 26, 2024