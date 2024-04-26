Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka sees 50.93% voter turnout by 3 PM in 14 constituencies

    The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka witness a 50.93% turnout by 3 PM across 14 constituencies. Heartwarming instances include a 103-year-old cancer survivor and a newlywed couple voting. Challenges include voting boycotts due to alleged infrastructure neglect in some villages. Bengaluru sees robust participation despite heat. Turnout percentages range from 40.10% to 58.76% across constituencies.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 2 Karnataka voting 14 seats live updates vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 4:01 PM IST

    As the Lok Sabha elections unfold in Karnataka, the state witnesses a significant voter turnout of 50.93% by 3 PM across 14 constituencies. Among the notable occurrences during the polling process are heartwarming instances of citizens exercising their right to vote, including a 103-year-old cancer survivor and a newlywed couple. However, the day has not been without its share of challenges, with reports emerging of voting boycotts in certain villages due to alleged infrastructure neglect.

    In Bengaluru voter participation has been robust. By 3 PM, the voter turnout stands at 40.10% in Bengaluru Central, 40.77% in Bengaluru South, and 41.12% in Bengaluru North. Despite the scorching heat, citizens have shown determination to cast their votes, with one inspiring example being a 103-year-old cancer patient who made it to the polling station with the help of an ambulance provided by Manipal Hospital.

    In the district of Tumkur, a newlywed couple made their way to the polling booth after exchanging vows, emphasizing the importance of civic duty even amidst personal celebrations. However, not all areas have experienced smooth voting processes.

    Reports from Honnenahalli village in Belur taluk of Hassan district highlight a different aspect of the election day. Allegations of inadequate infrastructure, including the lack of drinking water and road facilities, led to the boycott of voting by villagers. Despite efforts to address their grievances, the residents expressed their frustration by abstaining from participating in the electoral process, a stark reminder of the challenges faced in ensuring inclusive and fair elections.

    The estimated poll day turnout details for 14 parliamentary constituencies until 3 PM:

    Udupi Chikkamagaluru: 57.49%
    Hassan: 55.92%
    Dakshina Kannada: 58.76%
    Chitradurga: 52.14%
    Tumkur: 56.62%
    Mandya: 57.44%
    Mysore: 53.55%
    Chamarajanagar: 54.82%
    Bengaluru Rural: 49.62%
    Bengaluru North: 41.12%
    Bengaluru Central: 40.10%
    Bengaluru South: 40.77%
    Chikkballapur: 55.90%
    Kolar: 54.66%

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2024, 4:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Cricket legends Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble turn up to cast votes; stir social media frenzy (WATCH) vkp

    'Simplicity personified': Netizens say as Cricket legend Rahul Dravid casts vote standing in line (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 2 Karnataka voting 14 seats live updates vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka records 22.34% voter turnout till 11 am

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 2 Karnataka voting 14 seats live updates vkp

    ‘No matter heat or rain, everyone should vote’: Bengaluru South BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: FIR against Karnataka BJP candidate K Sudhakar for trying to bribe voters AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: FIR against Karnataka BJP candidate K Sudhakar for trying to bribe voters

    Bengaluru voters take note: THESE hotels offer free food, beer for those who are inked! vkp

    Bengaluru voters take note: THESE hotels offer free food, beer for those who are inked!

    Recent Stories

    6 things to avoid during a heatwave anr

    6 things to avoid during a heatwave

    Oru Nodi REVIEW Hit or flop? Is Taman Kumar's thriller worth your money? RBA

    Oru Nodi REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Taman Kumar’s thriller worth your money? Read this and decide

    Pavi Caretaker: Here's why you SHOULD/ SHOULDN'T watch Dileep's film rkn

    Pavi Caretaker: Here's why you SHOULD/ SHOULDN'T watch Dileep's film

    Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh named ambassador for T20 World Cup 2024; dissects India's options for squad snt

    Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh named ambassador for T20 World Cup 2024; dissects India's options for squad

    Pavi Caretaker: 7 movies to watch of Dileep during THIS weekend RBA

    Pavi Caretaker: 7 Dileep movies to watch during THIS weekend

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon