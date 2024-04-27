Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes Japan's Bonin Islands, tremors felt in Tokyo; no tsunami warnings issued

    A 6.9 magnitude earthquake rattled the tranquil expanse off the west coast of Japan's Bonin Islands, commonly known as the Ogasawara Islands, as reported by the country's weather agency on Saturday.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 27, 2024, 2:39 PM IST

    Japan's Bonin Islands experienced a seismic event on Saturday, as a magnitude 6.5 earthquake rattled the region, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake, occurring at a depth of 503.2 km (312.7 miles), prompted attention from seismologists and residents alike. The tremors reverberated as far as central Tokyo, underscoring the significant impact of the seismic event.

    The epicentre was located off the west coast of the islands, about 875 km south of Tokyo, at a latitude of 27.9 degrees north and a longitude of 140.0 degrees east, Xinhua news agency reported.

    Despite the intensity of the quake, the US National Tsunami Warning Center swiftly reassured the public, confirming that no tsunami warning was issued based on the available data. This declaration provided a sense of relief for coastal communities, alleviating fears of destructive waves following the seismic event.

    Earthquakes are not uncommon in Japan, a nation situated along the volatile Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plate movements frequently result in seismic activity. While Japan boasts advanced seismic monitoring systems and stringent building codes to mitigate the impact of earthquakes, each tremor serves as a reminder of the region's geological vulnerability.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2024, 3:54 PM IST
