    Viral video: Haldwani mobile shop owner thrashed for harassing, threatening woman customer, sparks outrage

    Faced with relentless harassment and threats from Azharuddin, the victim's family and local residents decided to confront the perpetrator, delivering a resounding message against such egregious behavior.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 27, 2024, 2:24 PM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events in Uttarakhand, MD Azharuddin, the owner of a mobile store, found himself at the receiving end of local justice after allegedly harassing a young girl who visited his shop for a recharge. Following the incident, which escalated into threats against the victim's family, enraged locals took matters into their own hands.

    The sequence of events unfolded when the victim, a girl whose identity remains undisclosed, visited Azharuddin's mobile store for a routine recharge. Azharuddin allegedly began harassing her, prompting distress and concern among the victim's family members.

    Faced with relentless harassment and threats from Azharuddin, the victim's family and local residents decided to confront the perpetrator, delivering a resounding message against such egregious behavior.

    This incident echoes a similar case reported earlier in Bengaluru, Karnataka, where legal action was taken against a man for sending obscene content to his wife via email. The convict, a private company employee in his 30s, was found guilty under the Information Technology Act and sentenced to one month of simple imprisonment along with a hefty fine of Rs 45,000.

    According to reports, the marriage between the convict and his wife, which took place in late 2016, soured over time, leading to the couple seeking divorce. Matters took a grave turn when the woman's younger brother filed a formal complaint against his brother-in-law, accusing him of sending lewd and explicit content to his sister via email.

    Upon registering an FIR against her spouse, the woman flew to Bengaluru to take legal action against the accused. Subsequent investigations substantiated the allegations, confirming that the accused had indeed sent obscene video links accompanied by lewd comments to his wife.

    These incidents stressed the significance of timely intervention and legal recourse in addressing cases of harassment and cybercrime, sending a stern warning against perpetrators and reaffirming the community's commitment to upholding justice and safeguarding the rights of individuals.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2024, 2:24 PM IST
