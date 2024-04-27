Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: One dead, several injured in tourist bus accident in Kozhikode

    About 20 people were injured and one died after a tourist bus lost control in Kozhikode. the injured were admitted to different hospitals.

    Kerala: One dead, several injured in tourist bus accident in Kozhikode
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 27, 2024, 2:36 PM IST

    Kozhikode: A tourist bus lost control and turned around in Kozhikode this morning, killing one passenger and injuring 13 others. Amal, a native of Kollam, died in this incident.

    The tragedy occurred as the bus was on its way from Thiruvananthapuram to Udupi in neighboring Karnataka. The police officer suspected that the driver might have slept asleep and the bus fell after losing control.

     He was hit by the vehicle and died on the spot. The body will be handed over to the relatives after post-mortem at Kozhikode Medical College.

    About 20 people were injured and were admitted to different hospitals. No one was seriously injured.

