Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'You get what you pay for,' tweets Elon Musk amid 'blue tick' fee criticism

    After facing criticism for his plan to charge Twitter users USD 8 a month to get or keep a verified account, Tesla CEO Elon Musk comes up with a cryptic tweet that one gets what one pays for.

    You get what you pay for tweets Elon Musk amid blue tick fee criticism gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 1:10 PM IST

    Elon Musk, who has faced backlash for charging users to display a blue tick on their Twitter profile, came off as stubborn on Thursday when he posted in defence of his choice. Many Twitter users have turned down the offer to pay $8 per month to maintain a blue tick on their profile.

    Musk stated that one gets what they pay for in a post late on Thursday. There was no extra context for the spoiler notice tweet. He wrote, "You get what you pay for."

    Also Read | Elon Musk: Won't allow banned accounts on Twitter 'without a clear process'

    Twitter is the most intriguing place on the Internet, the creator of Tesla, who also owns Twitter, stated in a tweet. That's why you are reading the tweet right now," he added.

    Despite the criticism, Musk reaffirmed on Wednesday morning that users of the blue tick will be required to pay for it. "To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost USD 8," he tweeted.

    Also Read | Elon Musk has pulled more than 50 Tesla employees into Twitter: Report

    Musk subsequently said, "Totally copied the idea of charging for insults & arguments from Monty Python honestly."

    After months of back and forth, Musk finalised the Twitter transaction. He had broken his commitment to purchase Twitter, claiming that the company's top executives were not transparent about the amount of bot accounts. Twitter filed a lawsuit against Musk, alleging he was suffering from "buyer's remorse." As soon as the sale was sealed, Musk fired the company's senior executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, with whom he had a public spat.

    Also Read | Twitter employees asked to work 12 hours a day, 7 days a week: Reports

    In addition, he dismissed the whole board of directors and took over as its only member. He announced a price for the verified accounts as one of his first actions. He first proposed a $16 charge but eventually lowered it to $8 per month.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2022, 1:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gmail to add a new package tracking feature Know what it is and how it works gcw

    Gmail to add a new package tracking feature; Know what it is and how it works

    Google bids final goodbye to Hangouts upgrades to Google Chat gcw

    Google bids final goodbye to Hangouts, upgrades to Google Chat

    Elon Musk Wont allow banned accounts on Twitter without a clear process gcw

    Elon Musk: Won't allow banned accounts on Twitter 'without a clear process'

    Apple iPhone users will be able to access Airtel 5G Jio 5G services from next week gcw

    Apple iPhone users will be able to access Airtel 5G, Jio 5G services from next week

    Nokia G60 5G with 50MP camera launched in India Know specs price other details gcw

    Nokia G60 5G with 50MP camera launched in India; Know specs, price, other details

    Recent Stories

    I am Jacqueline Fernandez's big fan', says French DJ Snake RBA

    'I am Jacqueline Fernandez's big fan', says French DJ Snake

    Get rid of cold and cough with this home remedy sur

    Get rid of cold and cough with this home remedy

    Haryana CET 2022: Admit Card for Group C positions released; know how to check - adt

    Haryana CET 2022: Admit Card for Group C positions released; know how to check

    Gujarat Election 2022: From polling booth for 1 voter to ensuring vote for Siddis, EC going to the last mile AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: From polling booth for 1 voter to ensuring vote for Siddis, EC going to the last mile

    Priyanka Chopra in India: The real reason why PeeCee is in Mumbai, it is not because of movies -report RBA

    Priyanka Chopra in India: The real reason why PeeCee is in Mumbai, it is not because of movies -report

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon