Elon Musk has pulled more than 50 Tesla employees into Twitter: Report

Elon Musk, currently the sole director and CEO of Twitter, has authorised employees from his other companies to work at the social media giant, a report said. These include 50 employees from Tesla, mostly from the Autopilot team, two from the Boring Company and one from Neuralink.

More than 50 of Elon Musk's dependable and trusted Tesla employees, largely software engineers from the Autopilot team, have joined his takeover of Twitter, according to media reports. On October 28, Musk, the CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla and the manufacturer of reusable rockets SpaceX, finalised the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. After taking the control of the social media app, he immediately dismissed the CEO, CFO, and heads of the policy and legal teams from the firm. He also disbanded Twitter's board of directors.

Employees from Musk's other firms, including more than 50 from Tesla, two from the Boring Company (which is digging underground tunnels), and one from Neuralink, are now permitted to work at Twitter, according to internal data quoted by CNBC.

Some of Musk's close aides, advisers, and financial supporters are also participating, including Jared Birchall, the head of his family office, Jason Calacanis, an angel investor, and David Sacks, the first chief operational officer of PayPal and a venture capitalist. Likewise, two people who share Musk’s last name, James and Andrew Musk, who have worked at Palantir and Neuralink, respectively.

Among the dozens Elon Musk specifically hired from Tesla are: Ashok Elluswamy, director of software development; Milan Kovac, director of Autopilot and TeslaBot engineering; Maha Virduhagiri, senior director of software engineering; Pete Scheutzow, senior staff technical programme manager; and Jake Nocon, senior manager of security intelligence and a member of Tesla's surveillance unit.

Several Twitter workers told media over the weekend that he is also pressuring them to swiftly learn all they can about Twitter, including the source code, content moderation guidelines, and data protection regulations, so he can overhaul the network. Various media reports claim that some of the engineers at Twitter have been required to work 12 hours per day, seven days a week. To achieve Elon Musk's strict deadline for modifications, Twitter administrators have informed staff that they will need to put in more hours.

