Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk has pulled more than 50 Tesla employees into Twitter: Report

    Elon Musk, currently the sole director and CEO of Twitter, has authorised employees from his other companies to work at the social media giant, a report said. These include 50 employees from Tesla, mostly from the Autopilot team, two from the Boring Company and one from Neuralink.

    Elon Musk has pulled more than 50 trusted Tesla employees into Twitter Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

    More than 50 of Elon Musk's dependable and trusted Tesla employees, largely software engineers from the Autopilot team, have joined his takeover of Twitter, according to media reports. On October 28, Musk, the CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla and the manufacturer of reusable rockets SpaceX, finalised the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. After taking the control of the social media app, he immediately dismissed the CEO, CFO, and heads of the policy and legal teams from the firm. He also disbanded Twitter's board of directors.

    Employees from Musk's other firms, including more than 50 from Tesla, two from the Boring Company (which is digging underground tunnels), and one from Neuralink, are now permitted to work at Twitter, according to internal data quoted by CNBC.

    Also Read | Twitter employees asked to work 12 hours a day, 7 days a week: Reports

    Some of Musk's close aides, advisers, and financial supporters are also participating, including Jared Birchall, the head of his family office, Jason Calacanis, an angel investor, and David Sacks, the first chief operational officer of PayPal and a venture capitalist. Likewise, two people who share Musk’s last name, James and Andrew Musk, who have worked at Palantir and Neuralink, respectively.

    Among the dozens Elon Musk specifically hired from Tesla are: Ashok Elluswamy, director of software development; Milan Kovac, director of Autopilot and TeslaBot engineering; Maha Virduhagiri, senior director of software engineering; Pete Scheutzow, senior staff technical programme manager; and Jake Nocon, senior manager of security intelligence and a member of Tesla's surveillance unit.

    Also Read | Here's how much Twitter Blue Tick will cost you every month in India

    Several Twitter workers told media over the weekend that he is also pressuring them to swiftly learn all they can about Twitter, including the source code, content moderation guidelines, and data protection regulations, so he can overhaul the network. Various media reports claim that some of the engineers at Twitter have been required to work 12 hours per day, seven days a week. To achieve Elon Musk's strict deadline for modifications, Twitter administrators have informed staff that they will need to put in more hours. 

    Also Read | How Twitterverse is reacting to Elon Musk’s ‘Blue for $8 a month’ price tag

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2022, 12:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Twitter employees asked to work 12 hours a day 7 days a week Reports gcw

    Twitter employees asked to work 12 hours a day, 7 days a week: Reports

    How Twitterverse is reacting to Elon Musk Blue for USD 8 a month price tag gcw

    How Twitterverse is reacting to Elon Musk’s ‘Blue for $8 a month’ price tag

    Here is how much Twitter Blue Tick will cost you every month in India gcw

    Here's how much Twitter Blue Tick will cost you every month in India

    Apple to launch MacBook Pro with M2 chip early next year Report gcw

    Apple to launch MacBook Pro with M2 chip early next year: Report

    Twitter logo carved into pumpkin Elon Musk celebrates Halloween in a unique way photo goes viral gcw

    Twitter logo carved into pumpkin: Elon Musk's Halloween photo goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Kejriwal massage centre poster surfaces outside Tihar Jail after conman Sukesh's 'extortion' allegations - adt

    'Kejriwal massage centre' poster surfaces outside Tihar Jail after conman Sukesh's 'extortion' allegations

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probable, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Morbi bridge collapse Local lawyers refuse to represent the accused gcw

    Morbi bridge collapse: Local lawyers refuse to represent the accused

    Pictures Hansika Motwani gets engaged to Sohael Khaturiya in Paris; read wedding details RBA

    Pictures: Hansika Motwani gets engaged to Sohael Khaturiya in Paris; read wedding details

    KBC 14 Do you know the answers to these 15 questions asked by Amitabh Bachchan

    Do you know the answers to these 15 questions asked by Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 14?

    Recent Videos

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon