Elon Musk: Won't allow banned accounts on Twitter 'without a clear process'

Twitter users have been watching closely to see whether Elon Musk will reinstate Donald Trump, banned for inciting last year's attack on the US Capitol. "Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks," he tweeted.

Musk stated that Twitter's content moderation council "will include representatives with widely divergent views, which will undoubtedly include the civil rights community and groups who face hate-fueled violence" amid calls to reinstate former US President Donald Trump, who was banned for inciting Capital Hill riots in January of last year that left five people dead.

"Twitter appeals to the masochist hidden inside each of us. Please keep complaining, but it will cost you $8," he said in his message to all complainers.

His remarks came as the US was preparing for the midterm elections on November 8 and there were concerns about Republican election tampering.

Trump praised Musk for buying Twitter for $44 billion late last month, claiming the microblogging service is now in "sane hands." He did not, however, say that he intended to return to the platform that had suspended him during the Capitol Hill protests in January 2021.

The "Chief Twit" Musk previously declared that he will restore Trump's Twitter account. Truth Social, which Trump started in October of last year, currently has over four million users.

The Truth Social app has lately been referred to by Musk as a "Trumpet" of "right-wing echo chamber." The CEO of Tesla said that he purchased Twitter to prevent it from competing with Truth Social.

