Twitter employees asked to work 12 hours a day, 7 days a week: Reports

Staff at Twitter have been clocking up much longer hours than usual since Elon Musk took over. Twitter managers have told some staff to work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week — equivalent to 84 hours a week — to meet Musk's deadlines, reports said.

According to the report, managers at Twitter have told certain staff to work 12-hour shifts seven days a week in order to meet Musk's tight targets.

The report further stated that there was no discussion of "overtime compensation or comp time, or regarding job security" when the employees were requested to work more hours. According to reports, the engineers have been given until the beginning of November to complete the standards; else, they risk losing their jobs.

According to the report, finishing a task by the early November deadline was "considered as a make-or-break matter for their careers at Twitter." According to reports, Elon Musk is threatening staff with layoffs of up to 50% as a means of getting them to obey the directive.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has announced that users who wish to see the "blue tick," which indicates that their account has been verified as legitimate, would need to pay $8 per month. Taking to social media, Musk wrote: "Twitter's current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month."

