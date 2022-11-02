Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter employees asked to work 12 hours a day, 7 days a week: Reports

    Staff at Twitter have been clocking up much longer hours than usual since Elon Musk took over. Twitter managers have told some staff to work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week — equivalent to 84 hours a week — to meet Musk's deadlines, reports said.
     

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

    Elon Musk just acquired Twitter and changed the platform in several significant ways. However, it appears that this is quite expensive for the workers. Various media reports claim that some of the engineers at Twitter have been required to work 12 hours per day, seven days a week. To achieve Elon Musk's strict deadline for modifications, Twitter administrators have informed staff that they will need to put in more hours. According to the report, managers at Twitter have told certain staff to work 12-hour shifts seven days a week in order to meet Musk's tight targets.

    The report further stated that there was no discussion of "overtime compensation or comp time, or regarding job security" when the employees were requested to work more hours. According to reports, the engineers have been given until the beginning of November to complete the standards; else, they risk losing their jobs.

    Also Read | Here's how much Twitter Blue Tick will cost you every month in India

    According to the report, finishing a task by the early November deadline was "considered as a make-or-break matter for their careers at Twitter." According to reports, Elon Musk is threatening staff with layoffs of up to 50% as a means of getting them to obey the directive.

    Meanwhile, Elon Musk has announced that users who wish to see the "blue tick," which indicates that their account has been verified as legitimate, would need to pay $8 per month. Taking to social media, Musk wrote: "Twitter's current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month."

    Also Read | How Twitterverse is reacting to Elon Musk's 'Blue for $8 a month' price tag

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2022, 11:15 AM IST
