    Truecaller launches digital government directory in India; know all about it

    Truecaller users can now recognise a certified government number by its blue tick and background. This feature is expected to make it easier for citizens to contact government representatives. Truecaller Government Services provides access to thousands of verified government contacts. 

    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 6:27 PM IST

    Truecaller introduces government services in India on Tuesday. The latest feature adds a digital directory with verified contacts of government officials. It is intended to safeguard users from fraud, scams and spam calls by people pretending to be government officials. Truecaller users could recognise a certified government number by its blue tick and background. Furthermore, Truecaller collaborates with other government departments to expand the directory based on user feedback. This feature is expected to make it easier for citizens to contact government representatives. 

    Truecaller Government Services provides access to thousands of verified government contacts. This digital directory provides users with contact information for helplines, law enforcement agencies, embassies, educational institutes, hospitals, and other important departments in approximately 23 Indian states and union territories.

    According to the caller-id company, these numbers are obtained directly from the government and official government sources. It has also made it easy for government bodies to get their phone numbers validated and included in the directory. In the next phase, Truecaller plans to include government numbers at the district and municipal levels.

    Based on user feedback, it is currently working with many government departments to add more contacts. Truecaller and the Karnataka government collaborated to launch this programme in March 2021. However, the intention was to make this feature available throughout India. Truecaller now expects that the Government Services tool will let over 240 million Indian users contact the government in a hassle-free manner.

    Truecaller, earlier this year, released an iOS update with ten times better spam, fraud and business call identification recognition than previous versions of the app. Furthermore, the app's size was reduced while improving efficiency. This Truecaller for iOS upgrade is claimed to improve the onboarding of new users by making it faster and smoother.

