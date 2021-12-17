India in top 5 nations to receive maximum spam calls, suggests Truecaller report

App for Caller ID Truecaller has released the fifth edition of its annual Global Spam Report, which examines how spam and fraud affect all of us. The research covering the Top 20 Countries Affected by Spam Calls in 2021 is free to read on the Truecaller official website. According to the business, this year's analysis has proven that not only has the epidemic changed communication behaviour but also spam trends over the world. Truecaller was able to assist its 300 million global users in blocking and identifying 37.8 billion spam calls this year, according to a corporate announcement. Truecaller's analysis explores the significant developments in spam and fraud over the last year, highlighting specific data, the present scenario, and what to anticipate in 2022.

According to the Truecaller Global Spam Report 2021, India has risen from ninth to fourth due to a considerable increase in sales and telemarketing calls. This year, all sales-related calls account for the great majority (93.5 per cent) of all inbound spam calls. A single spammer in India made almost 202 million spam calls this year. That equates to about 6,64,000 calls every day and 27,000 calls per hour.

Another intriguing finding from the survey is that one of the most prevalent scams in the country is the ever-popular KYC scam. Fraudsters pose as a bank, wallet, or digital payment provider and request customer KYC paperwork required by the Reserve Bank of India.

Brazil led the list of top nations afflicted by spam calls in 2021, followed by Peru, Ukraine, and India, which Mexico followed. Brazil has been named the most spammed country globally for the fourth year in a row, with 32.9 spam calls per user each month. The average number of spam calls received in Brazil (32.9 calls per user per month) is significantly higher than in Peru (18.02 calls per user per month), ranking second. In terms of calls, the United States fell from the second position in 2020 to twentieth place in 2021, virtually out of the top 20 nations list.

