Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Truecaller launches iOS update with improved spam detection, speed limit & more

    Truecaller has launched a new iOS update that brings improved spam detection, faster performance, quick onboarding, and a crunched app size. Truecaller is claiming the the new app delivers a faster experience on all iPhone models.
     

    Truecaller launches iOS update with improved spam detection speed limit more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 11:37 AM IST

    Called ID app Truecaller has launched a new iOS update that brings improved spam detection, faster performance, quick onboarding, and a crunched app size. The primary goal of the app upgrade is to enhance the app's overall performance. To make greater use of Apple's CallKit API, Truecaller completely rewrote the code for the iOS application. The latest version, according to the manufacturer, can hold a 10-times-larger list on the phone to swiftly identify callers. The local caller ID will expand as more people use the most recent version, according to Truecaller.

    For free users, the list is updated every three days; for premium users, it is updated daily.

    However, in order to utilise the new capabilities, iPhone users must maintain Truecaller's Call Blocking and Identification permission turned on, which may cause privacy-conscious users to second-guess their decision. Users of iPhones need to go the iPhone Settings app and choose Phone > Call Blocking & Identification > Turn on all toggle switches to do this.

    Also Read | Next generation iPhone SE may look like iPhone XR: Report

    On all iPhone models, according to Truecaller, the updated software offers a speedier user experience. According to the business, most iPhone models now have apps that are 30% less in size and 50% faster overall.

    Your Apple iPhone must be running iOS 14 or a later version in order to use the new app. The old application worked with iOS 13 as well. The co-founder and CEO of Truecaller, Alan Mamedi, said in a statement: "This upgrade has been long overdue for many iPhone users, and now we can provide them the best performing identifier of spam and fraud to assist them separate the noise from the contact they want to reply to."

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 official launch date announced; Here's what you can expect from launch

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2022, 11:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Next generation iPhone SE may look like iPhone XR Report gcw

    Next generation iPhone SE may look like iPhone XR: Report

    Twitter announces podcasts to the platform new Spaces Tab to bring personalised experience gcw

    Twitter announces podcasts to the platform, new Spaces Tab to bring personalised experience

    4 reasons why Redmi Note 11 SE should be your next smartphone gcw

    4 reasons why Redmi Note 11 SE should be your next smartphone

    Twitter denies having Indian agents on its payroll, but gets a lashing from parliamentary panel

    Twitter denies having Indian 'agents' on its payroll, but gets a lashing from MPs

    iPhone 11 available at Rs 25000 on Flipkart Here s how to buy it gcw

    iPhone 11 available at Rs 25,000 on Flipkart? Here's how to buy it

    Recent Stories

    Delhi reverts to old excise policy, tipplers welcome government-run liquor vends: Check details AJR

    Delhi reverts to old excise policy, tipplers welcome government-run liquor vends: Check details

    Portugals health minister resigns after pregnant Indian tourist dies - adt

    Portugal's health minister resigns after pregnant Indian tourist dies

    Next generation iPhone SE may look like iPhone XR Report gcw

    Next generation iPhone SE may look like iPhone XR: Report

    HOT PICTURES Kiara Advani shows off sexy legs in a slit gown drb

    HOT PICTURES: Kiara Advani shows off sexy legs in a slit gown

    SpiceJet flight scare: Nashik-bound flight returns to Delhi midway due to 'autopilot' snag AJR

    SpiceJet flight scare: Nashik-bound flight returns to Delhi midway due to 'autopilot' snag

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon