Truecaller launches iOS update with improved spam detection, speed limit & more

Called ID app Truecaller has launched a new iOS update that brings improved spam detection, faster performance, quick onboarding, and a crunched app size. The primary goal of the app upgrade is to enhance the app's overall performance. To make greater use of Apple's CallKit API, Truecaller completely rewrote the code for the iOS application. The latest version, according to the manufacturer, can hold a 10-times-larger list on the phone to swiftly identify callers. The local caller ID will expand as more people use the most recent version, according to Truecaller.

For free users, the list is updated every three days; for premium users, it is updated daily.

However, in order to utilise the new capabilities, iPhone users must maintain Truecaller's Call Blocking and Identification permission turned on, which may cause privacy-conscious users to second-guess their decision. Users of iPhones need to go the iPhone Settings app and choose Phone > Call Blocking & Identification > Turn on all toggle switches to do this.

On all iPhone models, according to Truecaller, the updated software offers a speedier user experience. According to the business, most iPhone models now have apps that are 30% less in size and 50% faster overall.

Your Apple iPhone must be running iOS 14 or a later version in order to use the new app. The old application worked with iOS 13 as well. The co-founder and CEO of Truecaller, Alan Mamedi, said in a statement: "This upgrade has been long overdue for many iPhone users, and now we can provide them the best performing identifier of spam and fraud to assist them separate the noise from the contact they want to reply to."

