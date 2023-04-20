Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tim Cook in India: After Mumbai, Apple CEO opens store in Delhi; watch customers' frenzy

    In India, Apple has launched its second physical store. Hundreds of people gathered outside the store to catch a peek of it. Apple Saket was inaugurated by firm CEO Tim Cook. The Apple Saket shop employs 70 people from 18 different Indian states, and they can communicate in around 15 languages.

    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

    Delhi now has its own own Apple Store. Apple CEO Tim Cook launched the Apple Saket store on Thursday about 10 am. This is India's second Apple Store, following Apple BKC, which opened on April 18 in Mumbai's Jio World Drive. The Delhi location is on the first level of the SelectCITY Walk mall in Saket.

    Hundreds of people began queuing outside the store early in the morning to catch a look of the store as well as the Apple CEO. The official Apple Store aims to improve consumers' purchasing experiences while also increasing the company's presence in the offline retail industry.

    Located at Select Citywalk Mall in Delhi, the barricade for Apple Saket features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi's many gates. The Saket store, however, is smaller than the Apple store that opened on Tuesday at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex's Jio World Drive.

    Visitors will have a more personal and intimate experience at the Apple Saket shop, as opposed to the Apple BKC store, which was more vast, majestic, and developed across a greater area. The business features a distinctively curved frontage with white wood tables displaying the company's numerous items and accessories. 

    In addition, Apple Saket has a Genius Bar where customers may seek guidance and support from shop employees. A Pickup zone is also available. Buyers may thus order any Apple device online and select it from this area.

    Apple Saket, like every other Apple shop, is powered by 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.

    (Photo: @ishanagarwal24 | Twitter)

