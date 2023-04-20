Apple Saket is finally open for public; Check location, store timings, how to reach & other details

Apple Saket has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages. The Apple Saket store in Delhi is situated on the first floor of the Select Citywalk. Here are all details you need to know.

Apple Saket, the brand's second official retail location in India, was formally opened by Apple CEO Tim Cook. Apple Saket opens two days after the grand inauguration of the Apple BKC in Mumbai. Apple has opened official stores in India after operating in the country for over 25 years.

Apple Saket provides Apple iPhones, AirPods, and iPads produced in India, as well as a distinctively designed curving storefront with white wood tables. The shop has an Apple Pickup station, which allows consumers to buy online and pick up their gadgets in-store at a convenient time. Apple Saket, like other Apple facilities, is powered by 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.

The shop employs more than 70 highly experienced retail team members from 18 different Indian states who speak more than 15 languages.

Where is the store?: The Apple Saket shop is located on the first level of the Select Citywalk in Delhi. F-11 is the shop number. The mall is located in Saket's renowned District Centre.

How to reach the location?: The Apple Store situated on the first level of Select Citywalk Mall, within the central atrium. Select Citywalk Mall is located in New Delhi's Saket District Centre. The mall includes underground parking, and the nearest metro station, Malviya Nagar, is on the Yellow Line.

Store timings: The Apple Saket shop in Select Citywalk Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Cupertino-based computer giant sees India as the future China, and it intends to invest massively in Indian manufacturing in the coming years. Tim Cook met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the opening of the Delhi shop to discuss Apple's ambitions for India. Long lines of Apple and Tim Cook enthusiasts were observed at the Saket mall before the doors opened.

