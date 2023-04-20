Apple Saket opens for public: 5 reasons why you must visit the store

Apple Saket will feature more than 70 team members from 18 different Indian states who speak more than 15 different languages. The store is also carbon neutral and runs entirely on renewable energy.

Following the success of Apple BKC in Mumbai, the second Apple shop in Delhi, Apple Saket, is finally open for public from April 20. The Apple Saket is located on the first level of the Select Citywalk mall in South Delhi and is smaller in size than the Apple BKC.

The carpet space at the Delhi shop is estimated to be roughly 8,400 square feet, which is little more than a third of the nearly 20,000 square foot and multi-floored store in Mumbai.

The establishment of these stores reflects Apple's rising goals in the world's second-largest smartphone market, which has risen in importance for the business in recent years in terms of both sales and manufacturing capacity.

Like Mumbai, the inauguration attracted hundreds of Apple lovers and computer enthusiasts.

Check out the 5 facts about the newly-opened Apple store in Delhi:

The Delhi Store, surprisingly, is smaller and more personal than the Mumbai Store. Inside the store, customers will be greeted by the latest iPhone models, which will be displayed next to one another in all possible hues. This matches what we noticed in the Mumbai shop. Clearly, Apple understands that iPhones are its most popular product in India and the point of entry for users into its ecosystem.



This is followed by several iPad models set directly opposite a special audio area showcasing AirPods Max and the newest AirPods Pro 2. Visitors will also be met by distinct accessory areas, Apple TV, Apple Arcade, and iMac.

Apple has tried to give the store a local touch by using white oak tables to display Apple products and accessories. All these have been manufactured in India.



The shop also features an Apple Pickup station, which allows consumers to buy online and pick up their gadgets in-store at a convenient time. The Saket shop will also be carbon neutral and run entirely on renewable energy.



In terms of employees, the Delhi shop will have a 70-member retail team drawn from 18 Indian states and fluent in more than 15 languages. Customers will receive the assistance they require.



Customers will also be able to get professional assistance at the store's Genius Bar. Visitors may make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for hands-on technical and hardware support. Appointments at the Genius Bar may assist with everything from setting up a device to retrieving an Apple ID, choosing an AppleCare plan, and adjusting subscriptions.

(Photo: @appltrack | Twitter)