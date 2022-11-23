Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Black Friday Sale 2022 announced; from smartphones to TVs with exchange deal; all you need to know

    During Samsung Black Friday Sale, users will also be able to purchase discounted versions of Samsung's 65-inch Frame QLED ultra HD smart TV, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition, Galaxy M13, Galaxy M33 5G, and other products.

    Samsung Black Friday Sale 2022 announced; from smartphones to TVs with exchange deal; here's everything you need to know - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

    The Samsung Black Friday Sale in India will begin on November 24 and conclude on November 28. The users will be allowed to purchase a variety of smartphones at a reduced cost. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy S22, and other devices will be available. Additionally, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Watch 5 series will also be available at a reduced cost. 

    Users can purchase mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and accessories with no-cost EMI options and exchange savings as part of the Samsung Black Friday Sale.

    Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and SBI are the company-partnered banks that will provide additional discounts on purchases made with their cards and EMI transactions. Furthermore, the company provides additional cashback on purchases made with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and SBI bank cards and EMI transactions.

    About deals:
    Samsung has already unveiled some deals that users can avail of during the sale. Including the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will cost Rs 1,44,999 instead of Rs 1,54,99. These prices include bank discounts and special offers available throughout the sale.

    During the Samsung Black Friday sale, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available for Rs 80,999 (with bank discounts) instead of the current quoted price of Rs 89,999.

    The beginning pricing of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra handsets will be less than Rs 60,000 for the base variants. The Galaxy S22 was initially priced at Rs 72,999. The buyer can also exchange their old cell phones for getting additional discounts.

    The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now available at Rs 42,999 (with bank discounts) instead of Rs 44,999 for the base variant.

    Users will also be able to purchase discounted versions of Samsung's 65-inch Frame QLED ultra HD smart TV, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition, Galaxy M13, Galaxy M33 5G, and other products.

    Also read: Samsung likely to add THIS Apple iPhone feature to Galaxy smartphones

    Also read: Samsung launches new file-sharing Dropship app, Know how it works

    Also read: Samsung Galaxy S23 series expected to launch in February 2023

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2022, 1:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Want to host Watch Party on Prime Video Here is step by step guide to do so gcw

    Want to host Watch Party on Prime Video? Here's step-by-step guide to do so

    4 reasons why you should buy Jabra Evolve2 buds gcw

    4 reasons why you should buy Jabra Evolve2 buds

    Apple iPhone 15 likely to be made of titanium may ditch iPhone 14 iPhone 13 design gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 likely to be made of titanium, may ditch iPhone 14, iPhone 13 design

    NASA Orion spacecraft clicks stunning images of Moon Earth Check out gcw

    NASA's Orion spacecraft clicks stunning images of Moon, Earth; Check out

    WhatsApp likely to soon have screen lock for Web users gcw

    WhatsApp likely to soon have screen lock for Web users

    Recent Stories

    Keep your pets warm this winter by following these tips sur

    Keep your pets warm this winter by following these tips

    Selection of CEC, ECs destroyed by all govts; involve CJI to ensure 'neutrality': Supreme Court AJR

    Selection of CEC, ECs destroyed by all govts; involve CJI to ensure 'neutrality': Supreme Court

    football Make United great again: Supporters gladdened as Glazers explore potential Manchestrer United sale-ayh

    'Make United great again': Supporters gladdened as Glazers explore potential Man United sale

    Want to host Watch Party on Prime Video Here is step by step guide to do so gcw

    Want to host Watch Party on Prime Video? Here's step-by-step guide to do so

    When is Thanksgiving 2022? Know history, tradition, significance of this American holiday RBA

    When is Thanksgiving 2022? Know history, tradition, significance of this American holiday

    Recent Videos

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon