Samsung Black Friday Sale 2022 announced; from smartphones to TVs with exchange deal; all you need to know

During Samsung Black Friday Sale, users will also be able to purchase discounted versions of Samsung's 65-inch Frame QLED ultra HD smart TV, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition, Galaxy M13, Galaxy M33 5G, and other products.

The Samsung Black Friday Sale in India will begin on November 24 and conclude on November 28. The users will be allowed to purchase a variety of smartphones at a reduced cost. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy S22, and other devices will be available. Additionally, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Watch 5 series will also be available at a reduced cost.

Users can purchase mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and accessories with no-cost EMI options and exchange savings as part of the Samsung Black Friday Sale.

Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and SBI are the company-partnered banks that will provide additional discounts on purchases made with their cards and EMI transactions. Furthermore, the company provides additional cashback on purchases made with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and SBI bank cards and EMI transactions.

About deals:

Samsung has already unveiled some deals that users can avail of during the sale. Including the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will cost Rs 1,44,999 instead of Rs 1,54,99. These prices include bank discounts and special offers available throughout the sale.

During the Samsung Black Friday sale, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available for Rs 80,999 (with bank discounts) instead of the current quoted price of Rs 89,999.

The beginning pricing of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra handsets will be less than Rs 60,000 for the base variants. The Galaxy S22 was initially priced at Rs 72,999. The buyer can also exchange their old cell phones for getting additional discounts.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now available at Rs 42,999 (with bank discounts) instead of Rs 44,999 for the base variant.

