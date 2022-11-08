Samsung likely to add THIS Apple iPhone feature to Galaxy smartphones

Samsung has reportedly added Apple iPhone’s Back Tap feature to its Samsung Galaxy S and Flip series smartphones. Samsung Galaxy smartphone users can now use side buttons, back taps, and screen presses to quickly perform useful functions.

Samsung has reportedly added Apple iPhone’s Back Tap feature to its Samsung Galaxy S and Flip series smartphones. According to a media report, Samsung's most recent Gold Lock module now supports the Back Tap gestures. For those who don't know, Apple added a new accessibility feature to iOS 14 to aid users in accessing a variety of features. Users may take screenshots by double- or triple-tapping the iPhone's back to activate the capability.

It should be noted that the Back Tap function is only accessible on iPhone 8 or later. Now, according to the source, owners of Samsung Galaxy devices will also be able to use this function if their UI is based on Android 13.

Users of Samsung Galaxy smartphones may now "employ side buttons, back taps, and screen pushes to swiftly perform important activities," according to website IceUniverse. You may create your own settings menu, alter the order, conceal and group, and add settings-related shortcuts to the home screen. With Android 12 last year, Google also gave Pixel devices a similar back-tap function.

Meanwhile, users may now transfer data between a variety of devices thanks to Samsung's new file-sharing programme, called Dropship. According to media sources, South Korean users may currently get the application through the Galaxy Store. Simply said, you may transfer data from your phone to other phones using the Samsung Dropship programme. You may effortlessly move applications from your Samsung phone to other devices thanks to this programme. The new application lets users upload files from the host device and generate a QR code that receivers may scan to download up to 5GB of content daily.