Samsung launches new file-sharing Dropship app, Know how it works

Samsung has introduced a new file-sharing app called Dropship as part of its Good Lock suite of apps. The app will allow easy file transfer to other Android phones, iOS devices, and even to the web. Know all about the app and other details.

Samsung has launched a new file-sharing application ‘Dropship’ that allows users to transfer files between all kinds of devices. The application is presently accessible to South Korean customers via the Galaxy Store, according to media reports. Simply said, the Samsung Dropship software allows you to transfer data from your phone to other phones. This software enables you to easily transfer apps from your Samsung handset to other devices.

The new application lets users upload files from the host device and generate a QR code that receivers may scan to download up to 5GB of content daily. A Galaxy S22 series smartphone running Android 13 with OneUI 5 is required to transmit files, according to the report. The recipient only has to scan the QR code to begin the file download, which can be done instantaneously without the use of an app or a registered Samsung account.

Users may create a sharing link with a message, a profile photo, and the recipient's email address. The sender may choose the validity period and coordinate length based on the situation.

Apart from the app, Samsung said that it will add new emojis to its smartphones as soon as the stable version of One UI 5, which is based on Android 13, began rolling out to its phones. As a result, the tech titan's phone would be the first Android device to support the newest emojis. A new set of emojis would be issued through Unicode 15, a standard for text encoding, representation, and handling, Emojipedia reportedly stated in September.

The Dropship app is presently only accessible in Korea, and no information is currently available on when it will be accessible elsewhere.