Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung launches new file-sharing Dropship app, Know how it works

    Samsung has introduced a new file-sharing app called Dropship as part of its Good Lock suite of apps. The app will allow easy file transfer to other Android phones, iOS devices, and even to the web. Know all about the app and other details.

    Samsung launches new file sharing Dropship app Know how it works gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 2:40 PM IST

    Samsung has launched a new file-sharing application ‘Dropship’ that allows users to transfer files between all kinds of devices. The application is presently accessible to South Korean customers via the Galaxy Store, according to media reports. Simply said, the Samsung Dropship software allows you to transfer data from your phone to other phones. This software enables you to easily transfer apps from your Samsung handset to other devices.

    The new application lets users upload files from the host device and generate a QR code that receivers may scan to download up to 5GB of content daily.  A Galaxy S22 series smartphone running Android 13 with OneUI 5 is required to transmit files, according to the report. The recipient only has to scan the QR code to begin the file download, which can be done instantaneously without the use of an app or a registered Samsung account.

    Also Read | Twitter Blue to launch in India in 'less than a month', confirms Elon Musk

    Users may create a sharing link with a message, a profile photo, and the recipient's email address. The sender may choose the validity period and coordinate length based on the situation.

    Apart from the app, Samsung said that it will add new emojis to its smartphones as soon as the stable version of One UI 5, which is based on Android 13, began rolling out to its phones. As a result, the tech titan's phone would be the first Android device to support the newest emojis. A new set of emojis would be issued through Unicode 15, a standard for text encoding, representation, and handling, Emojipedia reportedly stated in September. 

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S23 series expected to launch in February 2023

    The Dropship app is presently only accessible in Korea, and no information is currently available on when it will be accessible elsewhere.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2022, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple warns of hit to iPhone shipments from China COVID disruption gcw

    Apple warns of hit to iPhone shipments from China COVID disruption

    Samsung takes dig at Apple again this ad urges iPhone users to switch to foldable phone watch gcw

    Samsung takes dig at Apple again; THIS ad urges iPhone users to switch to foldable phone

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series expected to launch in February 2023 gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series expected to launch in February 2023

    Nokia G60 5G with 50MP camera launched in India Know specs price other details gcw

    Nokia G60 5G with 50MP camera launched in India; Know specs, price, other details

    Google Pixel 7a likely to feature wireless charging triple rear camera and more report gcw

    Google Pixel 7a likely to feature wireless charging, triple rear camera and more

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat Elections 2022: AAP announces new candidates list; check here - adt

    Gujarat Elections 2022: AAP announces new candidates list; check here

    Bypoll results 2022: BJP's lotus blooms in four seats; Congress faces another setback AJR

    Bypoll results 2022: BJP's lotus blooms in four seats; Congress faces another setback

    When is Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Know the history importance and significance of Gurpurab sacred day RBA

    When is Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022? Know the history, importance and significance of Gurpurab’s sacred day

    Delhi air quality improves schools to reopen from November 9 work from home ends ban on construction work partially lifted gcw

    Delhi air quality improves; schools to reopen from Nov 9, WFH ends, ban on construction partially lifted

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Everyone would love to see Pakistan and India in the final - Shane Watson-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Everyone would love to see Pakistan and India in the final' - Shane Watson

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon