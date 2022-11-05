Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series expected to launch in February 2023

    Reports suggest that the Galaxy S23 will be unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in the first week of February. The event will reportedly be held in San Francisco, California, USA. The devices could go on sale by February 17, 2023. The report claims that Samsung will use the Exynos 2300 processor in the Galaxy S23 series in some markets.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 5, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to be released in the first week of 2023. The South Korean tech titan has reportedly accelerated the introduction of its next flagship series in response to the slumping smartphone market. Samsung has reportedly decreased its 2023 shipment aim as a result of missing its 2022 sales goal. Although between September and October of 2022, Samsung India was able to sell smartphones for Rs 14,400 crore.

    Samsung is getting ready to have an Unpacked event in San Francisco, California, during the first week of February 2023, according to Chosun, a South Korean news portal. The South Korean tech giant is rumoured to unveil the Galaxy S23 series during the aforementioned event. The source claims that the Galaxy S23 cellphones will go on sale on or around February 17th. The launch of the Galaxy S23 series early in the first quarter of 2023 is expected to help Samsung improve its financial performance, according to reports.

    Also Read | In-chat polling, communities & more: WhatsApp introduces 4 important features

    The giant of South Korean technology has not released any details about the Galaxy S23 lineup. There have been several leaks and rumours regarding this cast. According to a recent rumour, these smartphones would include a Light mode that would greatly increase their battery life.

    Meanwhile, Samsung India saw a 98% surge in sales of premium category smartphones between September and October of 2022. In the two months of September and October, this translates to sales of more over Rs 14,400 crore. According to PTI reports, Aditya Babbar, senior director and head of product marketing for Samsung India, the company's 5G mobile sales increased by 178 percent in value between January and September 2022.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro Max may get periscope camera, likely to ditch 8P lens: Report

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2022, 11:25 AM IST
