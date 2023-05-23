Major data breach hits Zivame; Personal info of Indian women customers up for sale; Report

A major data breach at the women's lingerie retailer Zivame resulted in the online sale of many Indian women's personal information. The report claims that threat actors have listed for sale the personal data of at least 1.5 million Indian women who used the Zivame website as customers.

According to a report by India Today, a data breach at the women's lingerie, loungewear, activewear, and other apparel retailer Zivame resulted in the online sale of many Indian women's personal information.

Names, email addresses, telephone numbers, and physical addresses of Zivame's female consumers are among the details listed for sale online. Notably, this website's information is quite sensitive given that lingerie for women is its main line of business.

The Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) team from India Today claimed to have spoken with one of the threat actors and to have obtained the supposed material, which it was prepared to sell for $500 in cryptocurrencies.

Zivame hasn't commented on the alleged data leak, despite concerns from online users over the sale of personal information.

The report claims that the seller also provided a sample dataset with the names, residences, and contact information of over 1,500 people. As is customary in such circumstances, the seller insisted on just accepting cryptocurrency as payment.

The same group, it is said, is responsible for the data hacks of 1.21 million Rentomojo (a startup that rents furniture) users and 7.1 million LinkedIn profiles. A group calling itself Shinyhunters sent emails to several Rentomojo users, alleging that they had stolen the company's data and demanded a ransom in exchange for the user's personal information.

