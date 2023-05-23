Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'India will open new consulate in Brisbane': PM Modi announces at diaspora event in Sydney

    The announcement to declare Harris Park as 'Little India' was made by Australian Prime Minister Albanese as he welcomed Modi at the community event. Harris Park is a hub in Western Sydney where the Indian community celebrates festivals and events such as Diwali and Australia Day.

    India will open new consulate in Brisbane': PM Modi announces at diaspora event in Sydney AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 23, 2023, 3:57 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (May 23) announced that India will open a consulate in Brisbane to fulfil the long-pending demand by the diaspora. PM Modi made the announcement while addressing a packed stadium at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena. The event was also attended by his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

    "An absolute delight connecting with Indian diaspora at community programme," PM Modi said. The Indian Prime Minister thanked his Australian counterpart for supporting him in unveiling foundation stone of 'Little India', a suburb of Sydney.

    PM Modi speaks to Diaspora in Australia: Highlights of mega Sydney speech - WATCH

    The announcement to declare Harris Park as 'Little India' was made by Australian Prime Minister Albanese as he welcomed Modi at the community event.

    Harris Park is a hub in Western Sydney where the Indian community celebrates festivals and events such as Diwali and Australia Day.

    "Thank you, my friend Anthony," PM Modi said during the community event. "I thank the premier of New South Wales, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the City of Parramatta and Councillors for this special honour," he said.

    Speaking about bilateral ties he said the "India-Australia relationship is based on mutual trust and mutual respect." The Prime Minister also hailed the India-Australia cricket ties and said millions of Indians were saddened when Aussie spin bowler Shane Warne died.

    Ahead of WTC Final, PM Modi recalls how millions of Indians mourned Shane Warne's demise (WATCH)

    PM Modi thanked Albanese for supporting him in unveiling the foundation stone of 'Little India', a suburb of Sydney. 

    Earlier, PM Modi and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese were welcomed with Vedic chants and traditional Australian aboriginal ceremony as they arrived at the venue.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 23, 2023, 3:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ahead of ICC World Test Championship WTC 2021-23 Final, PM Narendra Modi recalls how millions of Indians mourned Shane Warne demise (WATCH)-ayh

    Ahead of WTC Final, PM Modi recalls how millions of Indians mourned Shane Warne's demise (WATCH)

    PM Modi receives traditional welcome at Sydney Qudos Bank Arena watch gcw

    PM Modi receives 'traditional welcome' at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena | WATCH

    PM Modi in Australia: Highlights of speech at Diaspora event in Sydney

    PM Modi speaks to Diaspora in Australia: Highlights of mega Sydney speech - WATCH

    Congress hints at dumping Kejriwal's plea to fight Modi govt's ordinance

    Congress hints at dumping Kejriwal's plea to fight Modi govt's ordinance

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi goes on night ride in truck to discuss 'drivers' issues': Watch AJR

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi goes on night ride in truck to discuss 'drivers' issues': Watch

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi in Australia Harris Park in Western Sydney named as Little India gcw

    PM Modi in Australia: Harris Park in Western Sydney named as 'Little India'

    Karan Johars Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani makes it to IMDbs 2023 Summer Movie Guide list (MSW)

    Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' makes it to IMDb’s 2023 summer movie guide list

    World Turtle Day: 7 Turtle Species that can make a great pet (ARB)

    World Turtle Day: 7 turtle species that can make a great pet

    Ahead of ICC World Test Championship WTC 2021-23 Final, PM Narendra Modi recalls how millions of Indians mourned Shane Warne demise (WATCH)-ayh

    Ahead of WTC Final, PM Modi recalls how millions of Indians mourned Shane Warne's demise (WATCH)

    2022 UPSC Civil Services Exam results out: Gahana Navya James from Kerala bags sixth rank anr

    2022 UPSC Civil Services Exam results out: Gahana Navya James from Kerala bags sixth rank

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon