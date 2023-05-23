'India will open new consulate in Brisbane': PM Modi announces at diaspora event in Sydney

The announcement to declare Harris Park as 'Little India' was made by Australian Prime Minister Albanese as he welcomed Modi at the community event. Harris Park is a hub in Western Sydney where the Indian community celebrates festivals and events such as Diwali and Australia Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (May 23) announced that India will open a consulate in Brisbane to fulfil the long-pending demand by the diaspora. PM Modi made the announcement while addressing a packed stadium at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena. The event was also attended by his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

"An absolute delight connecting with Indian diaspora at community programme," PM Modi said. The Indian Prime Minister thanked his Australian counterpart for supporting him in unveiling foundation stone of 'Little India', a suburb of Sydney.

"Thank you, my friend Anthony," PM Modi said during the community event. "I thank the premier of New South Wales, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the City of Parramatta and Councillors for this special honour," he said.

Speaking about bilateral ties he said the "India-Australia relationship is based on mutual trust and mutual respect." The Prime Minister also hailed the India-Australia cricket ties and said millions of Indians were saddened when Aussie spin bowler Shane Warne died.

Earlier, PM Modi and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese were welcomed with Vedic chants and traditional Australian aboriginal ceremony as they arrived at the venue.

