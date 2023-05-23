Adah Sharma starrer 'The Kerala Story' enters Rs 200 crore club to become an 'All-time blockbuster'

'The Kerala Story' has entered the Rs 200 crore club at the India Box Office despite several controversies. Directed by Sudipto Sen and fronted by Adah Sharma, the Hindi movie was released in India on May 5.

Mumbai: The controversial film 'The Kerala Story' seems to be unstoppable despite several opposition and protest across the country. The Adah Sharma starrer has entered the Rs 200 crore club in 17 days at the India Box Office, the makers said on Monday. The film has thus turned out to be an 'all-time blockbuster' amid several controversies.

In a press note, production house Sunshine Pictures said "The Kerala Story" has touched Rs 200 crore net at the Indian box office and continues to grow across the country.

Directed by Sudipto Sen and fronted by Adah Sharma, the Hindi movie was released in India on May 5.



Produced by Vipul Shah, "The Kerala Story" depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).



The film, which has polarised the political discourse in the country, was banned by the West Bengal government on May 8, fearing tensions among communities. Theatres in Tamil Nadu had decided to stop the screening from May 7 onwards, citing the law-and-order situation and a poor audience turnout.



Last week, the Supreme Court stayed the West Bengal government's order banning the film in the state and asked Tamil Nadu to ensure the safety of the moviegoers.



A special screening of the movie was organised at the main theatre of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) on Saturday amid a protest by some students.

Producer of "The Kerala Story," Vipul Shah, last week announced a project to aid in the rehabilitation of 300 alleged victims of religious conversion at an ashram and offered Rs 51 lakh in support of the endeavour. According to Shah, the initiative called "Protect The Daughters" is a move in the same direction as the movie, which was created with the intention of helping conversion victims.

(With inputs from PTI)

