New leaks suggest Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series will feature a significant color overhaul, highlighted by a new Dark Cherry finish. Other rumored shades include Light Blue, Dark Grey, and Silver, bringing the total to four options for the Pro models, which may also see a more uniform design.

Although the anticipated release of Apple's next-generation iPhone 18 Pro series is just few days away, new leaks have already provided a better image of the colours that consumers may be able to purchase this year. Several sources indicate that Apple is planning one of its largest colour changes for the Pro series in recent years, even though the company has not formally acknowledged any of the finishes.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Dark Cherry To Be New Stand Out Colour?

The most significant alteration could be the addition of Dark Cherry, a new finish that is anticipated to take the place of the previously speculated Cosmic Orange. Numerous accounts claim that the new colour falls between deep red and purple; depending on the lighting, some have described it as burgundy, wine, or even plum. One of the most striking finishes Apple has offered for its Pro smartphones, dummy units have also shown that the tint may seem somewhat pinker under some circumstances.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: What About Other Shades?

According to reports, Apple intends to sell the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in Light Blue, Dark Grey, and Silver in addition to Dark Cherry. If the reports are true, consumers will have more options than with the previous generation because the Pro series will be offered in four colours.

It is anticipated that the Light Blue finish would mimic the well-liked Sierra Blue shade that was first used with the iPhone 13 Pro. In the meantime, Silver is probably going to continue to be the go-to option for consumers who want a simple appearance, while Dark Grey may take the place of Apple's conventional graphite-like option.

Apple is expected to make changes to the devices' general design in addition to adding new hues. According to reports, the business may lessen the contrast between the metal frame and the back glass panel, giving the entire phone a more consistent finish rather than the two-tone appearance of previous Pro versions. There may be fewer colour options available for Apple's first foldable iPhone, which is also anticipated to launch this year. According to current reports, Apple may choose to keep the high-end foldable's appearance somewhat subtle, with a dark indigo finish and either white or silver.

Since Apple has not confirmed any of these details, the reported colours should be treated as rumours for now. The company is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September, when the final design, colour options and availability will be officially announced.